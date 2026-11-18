The SUV is priced from Rs 19.95 lakh (Dh 78,408), with the top-spec version costing Rs 29.45 lakh (Dh 115,745) ex-showroom in India. Mahindra offers the model with 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh battery packs. Dube’s exact variant and the price he paid have not been disclosed.

The Mahindra XEV 9S is built on the company’s INGLO platform and is positioned as a family-focused electric SUV, with space and technology among its key features. It is available with different battery options and has a claimed driving range of up to 679km, depending on the variant.

The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder recently took delivery of the seven-seater electric SUV in the Ruby Velvet colour. A video shared on Instagram by NBS International Mahindra showed Dube arriving at the showroom with his family before inspecting and unveiling the vehicle during the handover ceremony.

Dube has been an important part of Chennai’s middle order, offering power-hitting and the ability to take on spin. His continued presence will be valuable as the franchise begins a new phase ahead of IPL 2027.

Dhoni’s departure as a player marks the end of a significant chapter for CSK, who have won five IPL titles under his leadership. The franchise will now look to build its next campaign around captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and a retained core that includes Dube.

The purchase comes as Dube prepares for another season with CSK. The franchise retained the India all-rounder for the 2027 Indian Premier League season, ending speculation about a possible move to another team ahead of the retention deadline.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.