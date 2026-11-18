Indian cricketer Shivam Dube unveils his new Mahindra electric SUV
Dubai: Indian cricketer Shivam Dube has added a new electric SUV to his garage, joining Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Kabir Bedi among the owners of Mahindra’s XEV 9S.
The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder recently took delivery of the seven-seater electric SUV in the Ruby Velvet colour. A video shared on Instagram by NBS International Mahindra showed Dube arriving at the showroom with his family before inspecting and unveiling the vehicle during the handover ceremony.
The Mahindra XEV 9S is built on the company’s INGLO platform and is positioned as a family-focused electric SUV, with space and technology among its key features. It is available with different battery options and has a claimed driving range of up to 679km, depending on the variant.
The car is owned by Bachchan and many other Bollywood celebrities as per NDTV AutoMate.
The SUV is priced from Rs 19.95 lakh (Dh 78,408), with the top-spec version costing Rs 29.45 lakh (Dh 115,745) ex-showroom in India. Mahindra offers the model with 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh battery packs. Dube’s exact variant and the price he paid have not been disclosed.
The purchase comes as Dube prepares for another season with CSK. The franchise retained the India all-rounder for the 2027 Indian Premier League season, ending speculation about a possible move to another team ahead of the retention deadline.
Dube will earn Rs 12 crore (Dh 4.71 million) for the upcoming season. His retention is part of a major transition at Chennai, with former captain MS Dhoni announcing his retirement from the IPL and moving into a team mentor role.
Dhoni’s departure as a player marks the end of a significant chapter for CSK, who have won five IPL titles under his leadership. The franchise will now look to build its next campaign around captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and a retained core that includes Dube.
Dube has been an important part of Chennai’s middle order, offering power-hitting and the ability to take on spin. His continued presence will be valuable as the franchise begins a new phase ahead of IPL 2027.