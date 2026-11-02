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Amitabh Bachchan mourns Sanjay Gupta, grieves string of losses in Bollywood: ‘What wrong have they done?’

On Sunday, the veteran actor wrote about the loss on his blog in Hindi

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Amitabh Bachchan mourns Sanjay Gupta, grieves string of losses in Bollywood: ‘What wrong have they done?’
AFP

The Hindi film industry is in shock after filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died on Saturday morning at the age of 59. Tributes poured in from across Bollywood. Among those paying their respects was Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with the director on the 2002 heist thriller Kaante. He shared an emotional note in his memory.

Big B’s heartfelt tribute

On Sunday, the veteran actor wrote about the loss on his blog in Hindi. He did not name Gupta, but the grief in his words was unmistakable. “A friend, a fellow artiste and a true devotee of art has left us at such a young age! I am unable to understand how all of this is happening,” he wrote.

He went on to speak of the recent string of losses in the creative community. “Our dear companions from the world of art are being snatched away from us. What wrong have they done to deserve such a fate? People say that all the powerful planets in the solar system have turned unfavourable at the same time. Please have mercy on us! Those who are raining their wrath upon us – is this really fair? May all the planets in the solar system retreat to their respective homes and stay apart from one another. Perhaps then they will stop troubling all of us!”

Their bond on Kaante

Bachchan and Gupta came together for Kaante, a gritty, stylish ensemble thriller about a group of criminals planning a bank robbery. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar and Kumar Gaurav. It became one of Gupta’s most talked-about films and helped establish the slick, hard-edged style he was known for.

What happened

According to the police, quoted by Hindustan Times, Gupta appears to have fallen inside his home in Versova late on Friday night and suffered a serious head injury. His wife and two children found him the next morning and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating to piece together the exact sequence of events. Police said CCTV footage from the house shows Gupta in the drawing room at around 2 am. He then walked to the kitchen, where he reportedly lost his balance and hit a wall.

Final farewell

Gupta was cremated on Sunday, and several members of the film fraternity attended to pay their last respects. Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan were among the stars who also shared moving tributes to him on social media.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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