Amitabh Bachchan mourns Sanjay Gupta, grieves string of losses in Bollywood: ‘What wrong have they done?’

He went on to speak of the recent string of losses in the creative community. “Our dear companions from the world of art are being snatched away from us. What wrong have they done to deserve such a fate? People say that all the powerful planets in the solar system have turned unfavourable at the same time. Please have mercy on us! Those who are raining their wrath upon us – is this really fair? May all the planets in the solar system retreat to their respective homes and stay apart from one another. Perhaps then they will stop troubling all of us!”