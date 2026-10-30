Ranbir Kapoor credits Amitabh Bachchan with inventing ‘aura farming’ on KBC: ‘It all started with him’

“I have grown up in front of you but during my childhood, when I came on the shooting of Ajooba film; you had even posted that photo on your social media,” Ranbir said. What stayed with him from those early encounters was the sheer force of Bachchan’s presence, and he argued the veteran was doing something long before Gen Z gave it a name. “I remember seeing this tall man. What the Gen Z calls ‘aura farming’ today, it all started with him.” Bachchan responded by folding his hands in thanks, as Ranbir added, “Whenever he entered the room, it felt like someone has just walked in with a radiating presence.”