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Viral video: Suspected phone thief dangles from moving train in Bihar

Passengers grab him through the train window after an alleged theft attempt

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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A suspected mobile phone snatcher hangs from a moving train after passengers catch hold of him through a window at Shivnarayanpur railway station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.
A suspected mobile phone snatcher hangs from a moving train after passengers catch hold of him through a window at Shivnarayanpur railway station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

A suspected mobile phone snatcher's alleged theft attempt took a dangerous turn at a railway station in India's Bihar state when passengers grabbed his hand through a train window, leaving him dangling outside the moving coach.

The incident occurred on October 12 at Shivnarayanpur railway station in Bhagalpur district. A video circulating on social media shows the man struggling to keep up with the train as it moves along the platform.

According to reports, the man allegedly tried to snatch a mobile phone from a passenger sitting near an open window of the Sahibganj-Danapur Intercity Express as the train was leaving the station.

However, passengers reacted quickly and grabbed his hand before he could escape.

Man left dangling as train moves

As the train gathered speed, the passengers continued holding the man's hand through the window, leaving him hanging dangerously outside the coach.

The viral footage shows him struggling alongside the moving train while people on the platform watch the incident unfold.

The situation became increasingly dangerous as the train approached the end of the platform. The man eventually fell to the ground.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel reached the scene and began arranging medical assistance. However, the man reportedly got up and escaped before he could be taken to hospital.

Suspect arrested after video goes viral

Following the video's circulation, railway authorities launched an investigation to identify the suspect.

A joint team of the RPF and Crime Intelligence Branch, Malda, arrested 41-year-old Mahesh Das, a resident of Ghogha Bazaar, at Ghogha railway station on October 14.

RPF Inspector Bechan Mishra said the suspect was identified during the investigation and subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police in Bhagalpur for further action.

Viral video raises safety concerns

The incident has drawn attention online, with social media users questioning the dangers of holding a person outside a moving train.

While passengers reportedly acted to prevent an alleged theft, the incident could have resulted in serious injuries or loss of life.

Railway passengers were advised to report suspected theft attempts to railway security personnel rather than taking actions that could endanger themselves or others.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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