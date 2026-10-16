Passengers grab him through the train window after an alleged theft attempt
A suspected mobile phone snatcher's alleged theft attempt took a dangerous turn at a railway station in India's Bihar state when passengers grabbed his hand through a train window, leaving him dangling outside the moving coach.
The incident occurred on October 12 at Shivnarayanpur railway station in Bhagalpur district. A video circulating on social media shows the man struggling to keep up with the train as it moves along the platform.
According to reports, the man allegedly tried to snatch a mobile phone from a passenger sitting near an open window of the Sahibganj-Danapur Intercity Express as the train was leaving the station.
However, passengers reacted quickly and grabbed his hand before he could escape.
As the train gathered speed, the passengers continued holding the man's hand through the window, leaving him hanging dangerously outside the coach.
The viral footage shows him struggling alongside the moving train while people on the platform watch the incident unfold.
The situation became increasingly dangerous as the train approached the end of the platform. The man eventually fell to the ground.
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel reached the scene and began arranging medical assistance. However, the man reportedly got up and escaped before he could be taken to hospital.
Following the video's circulation, railway authorities launched an investigation to identify the suspect.
A joint team of the RPF and Crime Intelligence Branch, Malda, arrested 41-year-old Mahesh Das, a resident of Ghogha Bazaar, at Ghogha railway station on October 14.
RPF Inspector Bechan Mishra said the suspect was identified during the investigation and subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police in Bhagalpur for further action.
The incident has drawn attention online, with social media users questioning the dangers of holding a person outside a moving train.
While passengers reportedly acted to prevent an alleged theft, the incident could have resulted in serious injuries or loss of life.
Railway passengers were advised to report suspected theft attempts to railway security personnel rather than taking actions that could endanger themselves or others.