Arrest follows an investigation into the killing of 24-year-old woman identified as Amata
Athens: A 19-year-old man wanted by the Greek authorities after a woman's body was found in a suitcase in Athens has been arrested in France, police announced on Friday.
The suspect was detained on Wednesday, 10 days after the grim discovery in the Platia Victoria area of the Greek capital, which has a high migrant population.
Greek public broadcaster ERTnews reported that the suspect, who is from Guinea, was held in Strasbourg.
"Video footage and evidence from laboratory analyses" confirmed that he left Greece by plane for France on November 9, a police statement read.
The suspect, who was held after a European arrest warrant was issued, will be extradited, it added.
The United African Women Organization Greece, an NGO, said the victim, a 24-year-old woman called Amata, who was from Burkina Faso, was "not just another femicide".
"It is a reminder of whose lives remain invisible," it added in a post on Facebook, calling for the suspect's swift extradition and "a full and fair trial".
"This case is not only about one crime," it added. "It is about violence against women. It is about femicide as a social phenomenon. And it is about the unequal conditions that make some women more vulnerable than others."