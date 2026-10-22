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Viral AI video shows Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha blown up; man arrested

Concerns rise over AI misuse after fake video of Bengaluru landmark goes viral

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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An AI-generated video shows a simulated explosion at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka’s legislature, in Bengaluru. Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sharing the viral clip on Instagram.
An AI-generated video shows a simulated explosion at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka’s legislature, in Bengaluru. Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sharing the viral clip on Instagram.

Dubai: A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly creating and sharing an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video falsely depicting a bomb blast at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka’s legislature.

The accused, identified as Hazarat Ali, is a native of Bihar’s Araria district who had moved to Bengaluru a few months ago and was working in pipe-related jobs, according to reports citing police.

The video, which circulated on Instagram, showed the prominent government building being destroyed in an apparent explosion. The fabricated footage raised concerns about the misuse of AI tools to create misleading visuals of attacks on important public buildings. No actual blast at Vidhana Soudha was reported in connection with the video.

Video circulated on Instagram

The clip was reportedly shared through an Instagram account identified as jnx_king_h_g. It depicted a person appearing to point towards the building before AI-generated effects showed a large explosion.

The video subsequently went viral, attracting attention on social media. The account was later deactivated, although the clip had already circulated widely.

Watch the video here:

Police arrest accused

Bengaluru Police arrested Ali in connection with the video, and a case was registered at Vidhana Soudha police station. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the creation and sharing of the footage, including the accused’s alleged role.

Police are also investigating the motive behind the video. Further details about the investigation are awaited.

Concerns over AI-generated misinformation

The incident highlights the challenges posed by increasingly realistic AI-generated images and videos shared on social media.

Fabricated footage presented without context can mislead viewers, spread misinformation and create unnecessary alarm, particularly when it depicts alleged attacks on government buildings or other prominent landmarks.

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