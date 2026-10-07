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Oman arrests man accused of posing as police officer, robbing two people

Suspect allegedly assaulted two Asian nationals and stole cash and gold jewellery

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The suspect was arrested by the Dhofar Governorate Police Command on charges of impersonating police officers and committing robbery by force.
The suspect was arrested by the Dhofar Governorate Police Command on charges of impersonating police officers and committing robbery by force.

Dubai: Oman police have arrested a man accused of impersonating police officers, assaulting two Asian nationals and stealing cash and gold jewellery in Dhofar Governorate.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said the suspect was arrested by the Dhofar Governorate Police Command on charges of impersonating police officers and committing robbery by force.

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The suspect allegedly assaulted the two victims before taking money and gold jewellery from them, according to a police statement.

Legal procedures against the suspect are under way, the ROP said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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