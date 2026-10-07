Suspect used others’ bank accounts and phone numbers to advertise fake goods and rentals
Dubai: Oman police have arrested an Arab national accused of involvement in more than 60 online fraud cases involving advertisements for goods, services and rental properties on social media.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said the suspect was arrested by the Muscat Governorate Police Command after allegedly using bank accounts and phone numbers belonging to people of the same nationality to carry out the fraud.
According to police, the suspect posted advertisements on social media offering goods and services as well as properties for rent, attracting victims who then made payments for offers that were not legitimately provided.
The ROP said investigations linked the suspect to more than 60 cases of online fraud. Legal procedures against the suspect are under way, police said.