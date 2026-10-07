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Oman arrests man linked to more than 60 online fraud cases

Suspect used others’ bank accounts and phone numbers to advertise fake goods and rentals

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman police arrested Arab national linked to over 60 online fraud cases involving fake ads for goods, services, and rentals on social media. The suspect posted advertisements on social media offering goods and services as well as properties for rent, attracting victims who then made payments for offers that were not legitimately provided.
Oman police arrested Arab national linked to over 60 online fraud cases involving fake ads for goods, services, and rentals on social media. The suspect posted advertisements on social media offering goods and services as well as properties for rent, attracting victims who then made payments for offers that were not legitimately provided.
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Dubai: Oman police have arrested an Arab national accused of involvement in more than 60 online fraud cases involving advertisements for goods, services and rental properties on social media.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said the suspect was arrested by the Muscat Governorate Police Command after allegedly using bank accounts and phone numbers belonging to people of the same nationality to carry out the fraud.

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According to police, the suspect posted advertisements on social media offering goods and services as well as properties for rent, attracting victims who then made payments for offers that were not legitimately provided.

The ROP said investigations linked the suspect to more than 60 cases of online fraud. Legal procedures against the suspect are under way, police said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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