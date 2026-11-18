Residents urged to use licensed agencies and avoid transferring money to unknown accounts
Dubai: The Ministry of Interior has warned residents against fraudulent social media accounts advertising domestic workers, cautioning that such accounts could be used to carry out financial scams.
In an advisory published on its official X account, the ministry urged the public to exercise caution when seeking domestic workers through social media platforms and to deal exclusively with licensed and accredited recruitment agencies.
The warning highlights the potential financial and privacy risks associated with responding to recruitment advertisements posted by unverified accounts, particularly those requesting payments or sensitive personal information.
The ministry outlined four key precautions to help residents protect themselves against fraudulent recruitment practices.
It stressed that individuals seeking domestic workers should deal only with officially licensed recruitment agencies rather than relying on advertisements from unknown or unverified social media accounts.
Residents were also advised never to transfer money to personal bank accounts or unknown parties, as such transactions could expose them to financial fraud.
The ministry further warned against disclosing personal or banking information to untrustworthy accounts, emphasising the importance of safeguarding sensitive details when communicating online.
It also called on the public to report suspicious or fraudulent accounts to the relevant authorities.
The advisory serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying the legitimacy of recruitment services before entering into financial transactions or sharing confidential information.
By following the recommended precautions, residents can reduce their exposure to potential scams involving fraudulent domestic worker recruitment advertisements.
The ministry reiterated its call for vigilance when dealing with recruitment offers circulated on social media, stressing the need to use authorised channels and report suspected fraudulent activity to help protect the wider community.