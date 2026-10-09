We're hiring: Social Media Video Editor

Do you love working in a fast-paced environment and editing all forms of content?
We’re looking for someone who loves editing and social media, and thrives working in a fast-paced environment.
The Social Media Video Editor will help out in shaping powerful stories through short-form and long-form editing, helping bring videos to life and captivating audiences across formats.
Edit, assemble and refine video, audio, and digital media assets to create compelling content for various platforms.
Collaborate with Journalists and Social Media Team members to deliver polished final products that meet creative and technical standards.
Apply advanced video engineering techniques to ensure high-quality visual and audio output.
Incorporate visual effects, animations, and graphics as needed to support storytelling and educational objectives.
Stay current on industry trends, tools and techniques in digital media and creative editing.
Daily contact with company staff, company customers and other stake holders to identify user requirements, assess available technologies and recommend solution options
The position requires good analytical and evaluative thinking and problem solving capabilities. Solves routine problems within the scope of approved procedures, precedent and own gained experience. Works mainly with established company procedures.
The individual has the authority to plan and prioritises work within agreed work-frame and timeline.
Makes day-to-day decisions with minimal supervision
His/her work will be reviewed by the Editor.
Minimum 5 years experience in editing videos – both long-form and short-form
Filming and editing videos
Confident in Premiere Pro, After Effects, CapCut, Instagram Edits and AI tools
Meet timelines, flag delays, and resolve issues quickly
Well informed on new technology/digital platforms and how it can be adapted as a storytelling tool.
Strong attention to detail with time-management and organisational skills
To apply, please submit your CV and samples of your work to Lavkesh Grover on lgrover@gulfnews.com