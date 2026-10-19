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Newborn's 'chill pose' goes viral after doctor posts video on social media

Doctor shares viral video of newborn's stress-free debut

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Newborn's 'chill pose' goes viral after doctor posts video on social media
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If anyone was born with bragging rights, it’s this kid.

Social media users – so, everybody – is cooing over a video of a baby with an attitude.

The clip has been shared by a Cairo-based doc and shows the little human still covered in vernix caseosa – the waxy white film that covers a newborn’s skin – lying down with one leg over the other and his hands under his head in what can only to called a ‘chill position’.

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While baby pics and vids tend to draw plenty of awwwws this one has elicited a reaction of awe. "The newborn baby arrived already stress-free in this world," wrote one person after seeing the clip.

"I was born, and I am exhausted. I need to relax," another user wrote.

The doctor himself captioned the video: 'Baby King'.

This isn’t the only time a baby has gone viral for unusual actions of course. This year, another baby stole the spotlight when he was seen grabbing a doctor’s stethoscope minutes after being born (and he did not look amused).

The video that went viral had people joking that the child had already chosen their profession – that they would be a doctor.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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