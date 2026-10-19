Doctor shares viral video of newborn's stress-free debut
If anyone was born with bragging rights, it’s this kid.
Social media users – so, everybody – is cooing over a video of a baby with an attitude.
The clip has been shared by a Cairo-based doc and shows the little human still covered in vernix caseosa – the waxy white film that covers a newborn’s skin – lying down with one leg over the other and his hands under his head in what can only to called a ‘chill position’.
While baby pics and vids tend to draw plenty of awwwws this one has elicited a reaction of awe. "The newborn baby arrived already stress-free in this world," wrote one person after seeing the clip.
"I was born, and I am exhausted. I need to relax," another user wrote.
The doctor himself captioned the video: 'Baby King'.
This isn’t the only time a baby has gone viral for unusual actions of course. This year, another baby stole the spotlight when he was seen grabbing a doctor’s stethoscope minutes after being born (and he did not look amused).
The video that went viral had people joking that the child had already chosen their profession – that they would be a doctor.