UAE welcomes New Year 2026 babies from midnight; meet Saeed, Hamdan, others

Families celebrate arrival of newborns; Emirati and Indian babies among first boys born
Dubai: As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2026, hospitals across the UAE welcomed their first babies of the New Year, bringing waves of happiness and hope to families as fireworks illuminated the night sky.
Interestingly, hospitals across the emirates reported the arrival of baby boys first as the country rang in the New Year.
At Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, baby boy Saeed Saif Al Rumaithi entered the world at precisely 12am, becoming the hospital's first baby of 2026.
Born to Emirati parents Saif Al Rumaithi and wife, baby Saeed weighed 3.30kg and is the couple's first child, making the occasion even more special for the family.
The parents shared their happiness at welcoming their son at the very start of the New Year. The father chose to name his son after his own father as a gesture of love and appreciation, while the mother said the name perfectly reflects the joy of beginning a new year with their child's arrival.
The family named the baby "Saeed", which means "happy", expressing their hope that 2026 will be filled with happiness and positivity with his birth.
"We chose the name Saeed because we hope our baby will always be happy and bring joy to our family in the new year," the mother said.
In Fujairah, an Indian expat family also celebrated the arrival of their New Year bundle of joy at the stroke of midnight. The baby boy was born at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, weighing 4.26kg.
The yet-to-be-named baby boy was welcomed by his mother Aswathy Krishnan, father, and elder brother.
The arrival of the couple's second child at such a significant moment added to the family's celebrations as they rang in 2026 together.
Shortly after, another baby boy arrived at 12:01am at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Weighing 2.47kg and named Hamdan, the newborn was welcomed with love and happiness by his parents, Al Hosani and Salma Malalla Ali Al Hosani, along with hospital staff who celebrated his arrival amid the New Year's festivities.
"We are happy that our son was born on New Year's Day, which is an auspicious occasion and represents a new beginning for people across the world," the father said.
At NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, the New Year brought special joy to the Patil family as they welcomed a baby boy at just 11 minutes past midnight. Rakhi and Mayur Patil were thrilled to welcome their third child and first son after two daughters.
The baby, delivered via caesarean section at 40 weeks gestation, weighed 3.410kg. “We are very thrilled to welcome our baby boy on the New Year Day into our family," they said.
Meanwhile, at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, first-time parents Mahalakshmi Mariappan and Nagraj, both nurses working in the healthcare sector, welcomed their baby boy at 1am on January 1.
The baby, born via normal vaginal delivery at 38.4 weeks gestation, weighed 2.840kg. Dr Urvi Tanna Wadhawan, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist, said she was thrilled to deliver the couple's first child as the mother is a labour room staff at the same hospital.
The nurse couple expressed their happiness at welcoming their first-born on new year.
