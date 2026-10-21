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Oman detains man over unauthorised promotion of marriage to Yemeni women

Police refer Omani citizen to prosecution after social media video promoting marriages

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Omani citizen was detained after he appeared in a video circulated on social media promoting marriage to Yemeni women without the required authorisation.
Omani citizen was detained after he appeared in a video circulated on social media promoting marriage to Yemeni women without the required authorisation.
IANS

Dubai: Police in Oman have detained an Omani citizen after he appeared in a video circulated on social media promoting marriage to Yemeni women without the required authorisation.

The Royal Oman Police (ROC) said the North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command apprehended the man following the circulation of the video, local media reported.

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According to a police statement, the citizen was promoting marriage to women of Yemeni nationality without obtaining the necessary permit.

The man has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.

Police did not disclose his identity or provide further details about the video or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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