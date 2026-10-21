Police refer Omani citizen to prosecution after social media video promoting marriages
Dubai: Police in Oman have detained an Omani citizen after he appeared in a video circulated on social media promoting marriage to Yemeni women without the required authorisation.
The Royal Oman Police (ROC) said the North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command apprehended the man following the circulation of the video, local media reported.
According to a police statement, the citizen was promoting marriage to women of Yemeni nationality without obtaining the necessary permit.
The man has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.
Police did not disclose his identity or provide further details about the video or the circumstances surrounding the incident.