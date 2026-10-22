Two women freed on bail as investigation continues into videos filmed in Egyptian streets
Dubai: Two Brazilian women detained in Egypt over social media videos allegedly showing inappropriate behaviour in public have been released on bail of 110,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,300), according to Brazilian media reports.
The case, which has attracted attention in Brazil, involves content creator Mariana Alves, known online as Malévola, and her friend Bruna Mercatelli, who were arrested in Alexandria after Egyptian authorities identified them in videos circulating on social media.
Egypt's Interior Ministry said the footage showed two women performing suggestive acts and harassing pedestrians in streets across several governorates.
Following an investigation, police identified and arrested the women in Alexandria, the ministry said, adding that one was a social media content creator.
According to the ministry, the two admitted filming and posting the videos on their social media accounts to attract more views. Legal proceedings were subsequently initiated, and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution for investigation.
Brazilian media identified the women as Alves and Mercatelli, describing both as transgender women. The Egyptian Interior Ministry's statement, however, did not disclose their names or refer to their gender identity.
Alves said she and her companion were taken to a police station while travelling in Egypt, according to Brazilian media reports.
She alleged that their passports were confiscated and that they were questioned about their gender identity.
The allegations could not be independently verified, and Egyptian authorities have not publicly addressed them.
The Brazilian embassy in Cairo and the women's legal representatives have been following the case and working to clarify their legal status.
Although the women have reportedly been released on bail, it remains unclear whether they face travel restrictions or must complete further legal procedures before being allowed to leave Egypt.