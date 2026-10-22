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Social media stunts land two Brazilian women in trouble with Egyptian police

Two women freed on bail as investigation continues into videos filmed in Egyptian streets

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Brazilian influencer Mariana Alves, known online as Malévola, and her friend Bruna Mercatelli, were arrested in Alexandria after Egyptian authorities identified them in videos circulating on social media.
Brazilian influencer Mariana Alves, known online as Malévola, and her friend Bruna Mercatelli, were arrested in Alexandria after Egyptian authorities identified them in videos circulating on social media.
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Dubai: Two Brazilian women detained in Egypt over social media videos allegedly showing inappropriate behaviour in public have been released on bail of 110,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,300), according to Brazilian media reports.

The case, which has attracted attention in Brazil, involves content creator Mariana Alves, known online as Malévola, and her friend Bruna Mercatelli, who were arrested in Alexandria after Egyptian authorities identified them in videos circulating on social media.

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Egypt's Interior Ministry said the footage showed two women performing suggestive acts and harassing pedestrians in streets across several governorates.

Following an investigation, police identified and arrested the women in Alexandria, the ministry said, adding that one was a social media content creator.

According to the ministry, the two admitted filming and posting the videos on their social media accounts to attract more views. Legal proceedings were subsequently initiated, and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution for investigation.

Brazilian media identified the women as Alves and Mercatelli, describing both as transgender women. The Egyptian Interior Ministry's statement, however, did not disclose their names or refer to their gender identity.

Alves said she and her companion were taken to a police station while travelling in Egypt, according to Brazilian media reports.

She alleged that their passports were confiscated and that they were questioned about their gender identity.

The allegations could not be independently verified, and Egyptian authorities have not publicly addressed them.

The Brazilian embassy in Cairo and the women's legal representatives have been following the case and working to clarify their legal status.

Although the women have reportedly been released on bail, it remains unclear whether they face travel restrictions or must complete further legal procedures before being allowed to leave Egypt.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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