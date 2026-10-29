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UAE job scams: 5 red flags to watch for before accepting an interview

An unfamiliar recruiter isn't always a scam, but some requests should raise red flags

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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UAE job scams: 5 red flags to watch for before accepting an interview
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Dubai: Received a job interview invitation through WhatsApp or an email from a recruitment agency you have never heard of? Before responding, it is worth checking whether the opportunity is genuine.

Fraudulent recruiters can use attractive salaries, familiar company names and promises of quick employment to lure unsuspecting jobseekers into sharing personal information or paying fees.

Here are five warning signs to watch for and the steps you can take to protect yourself.

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1. You are asked to pay for an interview or job offer

One of the biggest warning signs is being asked to pay upfront fees for an interview, job application, training, registration or visa processing.

For jobs regulated by MOHRE, official employment offers are issued through the ministry's system and can be verified before proceeding with the hiring process.

2. The company or recruiter cannot be verified

Before attending an interview, check whether the company is a legitimate registered business.

A company that refuses to provide its registered name, trade licence details or verifiable contact information should raise concerns.

Jobseekers can check business registration details through the UAE Government's official licence verification services, including the relevant emirate's economic department.

In Dubai, businesses can be checked through the Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) platform - Invest in Dubai's business licence search service - app.invest.dubai.ae/search-license

However, a valid trade licence alone does not guarantee that the person contacting you genuinely represents the company. Applicants should also contact the employer directly using independently verified contact details.

3. You are asked to share personal or banking information

Scammers do not always ask for money. Some attempt to obtain passport copies, Emirates ID details, bank account information, card details, passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs).

The Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation urged residents never to disclose OTPs, share sensitive banking information or pay money to secure employment.

One particularly serious warning sign is being asked to receive money into your personal bank account and transfer it elsewhere in exchange for a commission. Dubai Police cautioned that such arrangements may be connected to illegal financial transactions.

4. The job offer does not match the original vacancy

Be cautious if the employer suddenly changes the advertised salary, job title, duties or working conditions during recruitment.

According to the UAE Labour Law, employment contracts must be consistent with the agreed job offer. Changes must comply with legal requirements and cannot simply be imposed on workers.

Before signing, compare the official employment offer with the final contract, particularly the salary, position, working hours and other employment conditions.

If the terms differ from what was agreed, request clarification before proceeding.

5. You are pressured to make an immediate decision

Be wary of recruiters who insist you must immediately transfer money, share personal documents or accept an offer to avoid losing the opportunity.

A legitimate recruitment process should allow applicants to review the offer, confirm the employer's identity and understand the employment terms before making a decision.

How to verify a UAE job offer

For private-sector employment regulated by MOHRE, applicants can check official employment offers through the ministry's enquiry portal - inquiry.mohre.gov.ae

Applicants can also contact MOHRE on 800 60 for assistance.

Where to report suspected job scams

If you encounter a suspicious recruitment advertisement or believe you have been targeted by fraud, you can report it through the Dubai Police eCrime service at www.ecrime.ae

You should also retain copies of job advertisements, interview invitations, WhatsApp conversations, emails and payment requests as supporting evidence.

Most importantly, never transfer money or disclose sensitive banking information to an unverified recruiter.

Related Topics:
UAE jobsUAE Labour Law

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