How scammers target jobseekers in the UAE

It's not just your money that's at risk
Attractive salaries, well-known company names and promises of quick recruitment can make a job offer difficult to ignore. But UAE authorities are warning jobseekers that behind some of these offers are scammers seeking money or personal information.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has warned jobseekers inside and outside the UAE against fake job offers, urging them to verify an offer before beginning any recruitment procedures.
Official job offers approved by MOHRE carry a serial number and barcode that can be checked through the ministry’s website, smart application or call centre on 600 590000.
Fake recruitment schemes often begin with an advertisement on social media, a website or messaging application offering an attractive salary and benefits.
Fraudsters may copy the name, logo and branding of a genuine company to make the advertisement appear legitimate.
After contacting the applicant, scammers may claim they have been selected for the position before asking for money for visa processing, medical examinations, registration or other recruitment-related costs.
Under UAE labour law, employers cannot charge workers recruitment and employment costs, either directly or indirectly.
Money is not the only target.
Fraudsters may request passport copies, Emirates ID details, banking information, card details, passwords or verification codes.
Abu Dhabi Police has previously warned jobseekers against providing personal information to unknown recruitment entities, particularly when scammers impersonate established companies.
The information obtained can potentially be used for further fraud or identity theft.
Jobseekers should be cautious when an offer involves:
Requests to pay money to secure a job.
Salaries that appear unusually high for the role.
Pressure to make payments or provide details immediately.
Emails that do not use the company’s official domain.
Interviews conducted only through informal messaging applications.
Requests for bank details, passwords or verification codes.
Refusal to provide an official job offer that can be independently verified.
Anyone who receives a suspicious offer should contact the company directly using contact details listed on its official website rather than those provided by the recruiter.
Applicants should also check the company’s official careers page and verify the job offer through MOHRE before sharing sensitive information or beginning recruitment procedures.
If fraud is suspected, jobseekers should keep copies of advertisements, messages, email addresses and telephone numbers used by the suspected scammer.
In Abu Dhabi, suspicious activity can also be reported through Abu Dhabi Police’s Aman service on 800 2626.
The message from authorities is simple: before accepting an opportunity, verify it. A company logo or convincing message can be copied, but an official job offer should always be independently checked.