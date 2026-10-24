Jobseekers are urged not to share banking details, OTPs or pay fees to secure work
Dubai: Dubai Police have warned jobseekers against fraudulent part-time job offers that seek to steal banking information or recruit jobseekers applicants to facilitate illegal financial transactions.
The Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation urged residents to verify employers through official channels and never share banking details, disclose one-time passwords (OTPs) or pay money to secure a job.
Police said scammers often exploit people seeking additional income by advertising attractive part-time opportunities that may appear legitimate but are designed to facilitate fraud or other criminal activities.
A key warning sign is an employer asking applicants to receive money into their personal bank accounts and transfer it to another person or account in return for a commission. Such arrangements may be linked to illegal financial transactions, the centre cautioned.
Anyone receiving such a request should immediately stop communicating with the organisation.
The Anti-Fraud Centre stressed that legitimate part-time jobs are offered by legally licensed businesses with verifiable identities and addresses. Genuine employers also provide clear employment terms, explain the rights and responsibilities of both parties, and follow proper recruitment procedures.
Jobseekers were urged to check company names and registration details through official channels and confirm they are dealing with a legitimate employer before accepting an offer or sharing personal information.
Police also advised residents to avoid clicking on unfamiliar links received through social media or messaging applications, as these could expose them to online fraud and cybercrime.
Applicants should be particularly cautious of advertisements promising easy money without clear job descriptions or established recruitment procedures. Dubai Police reiterated that jobseekers should never pay fees to secure employment.
The warning comes as part of Dubai Police’s participation in the Ministry of Interior’s “A Safe UAE Starts with Your Digital Awareness” campaign, launched in conjunction with Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October to raise public awareness of online fraud and cybercrime.
Police called on residents to remain vigilant and report fraudulent job offers, suspicious accounts and potentially malicious links through the Dubai Police e-Crime platform or by calling 901.
Dubai Police said public awareness and careful verification of employment opportunities remain essential to preventing online fraud and protecting jobseekers from financial exploitation.