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Dubai Police warn of fake part-time job offers targeting UAE jobseekers

Jobseekers are urged not to share banking details, OTPs or pay fees to secure work

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Residents are advised to report suspicious job ads through the e-Crime platform or call 901.
Residents are advised to report suspicious job ads through the e-Crime platform or call 901.

Dubai: Dubai Police have warned jobseekers against fraudulent part-time job offers that seek to steal banking information or recruit jobseekers applicants to facilitate illegal financial transactions.

The Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation urged residents to verify employers through official channels and never share banking details, disclose one-time passwords (OTPs) or pay money to secure a job.

Police said scammers often exploit people seeking additional income by advertising attractive part-time opportunities that may appear legitimate but are designed to facilitate fraud or other criminal activities.

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A key warning sign is an employer asking applicants to receive money into their personal bank accounts and transfer it to another person or account in return for a commission. Such arrangements may be linked to illegal financial transactions, the centre cautioned.

Anyone receiving such a request should immediately stop communicating with the organisation.

Verify employers before accepting offers

The Anti-Fraud Centre stressed that legitimate part-time jobs are offered by legally licensed businesses with verifiable identities and addresses. Genuine employers also provide clear employment terms, explain the rights and responsibilities of both parties, and follow proper recruitment procedures.

Jobseekers were urged to check company names and registration details through official channels and confirm they are dealing with a legitimate employer before accepting an offer or sharing personal information.

Police also advised residents to avoid clicking on unfamiliar links received through social media or messaging applications, as these could expose them to online fraud and cybercrime.

Applicants should be particularly cautious of advertisements promising easy money without clear job descriptions or established recruitment procedures. Dubai Police reiterated that jobseekers should never pay fees to secure employment.

Part of cybersecurity awareness campaign

The warning comes as part of Dubai Police’s participation in the Ministry of Interior’s “A Safe UAE Starts with Your Digital Awareness” campaign, launched in conjunction with Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October to raise public awareness of online fraud and cybercrime.

Police called on residents to remain vigilant and report fraudulent job offers, suspicious accounts and potentially malicious links through the Dubai Police e-Crime platform or by calling 901.

Dubai Police said public awareness and careful verification of employment opportunities remain essential to preventing online fraud and protecting jobseekers from financial exploitation.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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UAEcrimeDubaiDubai Policecybercrime

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