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Iraq drug suspect blows himself up with grenade during arrest

The blast in Basra killed the suspect and injured seven security personnel, officials say

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Authorities say the incident happened on October 20, dismissing claims it was a fresh attack.
Authorities say the incident happened on October 20, dismissing claims it was a fresh attack.

Dubai: A suspected drug trafficker blew himself up with a hand grenade during an attempted arrest in Iraq's southern Basra province, killing himself and injuring seven security personnel, Iraqi authorities said, as footage of the incident resurfaced on social media.

Iraq's General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances clarified that the incident occurred on October 20 and dismissed reports circulating online that portrayed it as a new attack.

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According to the directorate, a specialised anti-narcotics unit was attempting to arrest the suspect when he threatened officers with a hand grenade.

One officer tried to prevent the suspect from detonating the explosive, but the man set it off towards the security team, killing himself and injuring seven personnel. The injured security personnel were taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident took place near Saad Square in central Basra during an operation targeting a suspected drug trafficker.

Iraqi media reported that security forces had surrounded the suspect and attempted to persuade him to surrender peacefully before he detonated the grenade.

The directorate said the operation had already been announced when it occurred and stressed that claims circulating about the incident were inaccurate and unsupported by official information.

It urged the public and media organisations to verify reports and rely on official statements to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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