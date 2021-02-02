Cairo: An Iraqi man, angered by his sacking, had lobbed a hand grenade at the workplace near Baghdad, according to local media.
The man had thrown the grenade at the municipality building in the district of Al Shab north of Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying. No casualties resulted from the attack.
“Initial information shows that the man was a municipal worker whose services have recently been terminated,” the source added.
“His dismissal infuriated him. He threatened to take revenge and made good on his threat,” the source added.