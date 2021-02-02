Iraq Baghdad suicide attack
Iraqi security forces keep guard at the site of a suicide attack in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters
Cairo: An Iraqi man, angered by his sacking, had lobbed a hand grenade at the workplace near Baghdad, according to local media.

The man had thrown the grenade at the municipality building in the district of Al Shab north of Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying. No casualties resulted from the attack.

“Initial information shows that the man was a municipal worker whose services have recently been terminated,” the source added.

“His dismissal infuriated him. He threatened to take revenge and made good on his threat,” the source added.