A destroyed minibus sits near an Iraqi army checkpoint, about 10 kilometers south of Karbala on Saturday. A bomb exploded on a minibus packed with passengers outside the Shiite holy city killing 12. Image Credit: AP

Baghdad - Iraq’s prime minister says security forces have detained a man suspected of detonating a bomb on a minibus packed with passengers outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala.

The Friday night blast killed 12 people and wounded five others.

Adel Abdul Mahdi in a statement released by his office Saturday gave no further details about the suspect.

The blast was one of the biggest attacks targeting civilians since Daesh was declared defeated inside Iraq in 2017.

The group’s sleeper cells continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks across the country.