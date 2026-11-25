The 30-year-old suspect, identified only by the alias Kenneth, was arrested on November 23 in Barangay San Isidro, Cainta, Rizal, by the Isabela Police Provincial Office's Provincial Intelligence Unit, working with other police units.

Philippine police have arrested a suspect in the murder of former Miss Philippines Earth 2013 third runner-up Lullete Jane Ramilo-De Guzman, who was shot dead in Isabela on February 13.

He was arrested under a warrant for murder, with no bail recommended, and is being held at San Manuel Police Station pending transfer to the court that issued the warrant, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

The Isabela police urged the public to share information that could help authorities locate wanted individuals and assist in maintaining peace and order.

“Her life, dreams, and future were taken from her in a senseless act of violence. Her family deserves answers, and the circumstances surrounding her death must be fully addressed through the justice system,” Nartatez said.

PNP chief PGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the arrest was a step towards securing justice for the victim and her family.

Ramilo-De Guzman, a former beauty queen and school teacher, was shot by two unidentified assailants in front of her residence in Barangay Cabaritan, San Manuel, on February 13. She was inside her car with her children when the shooting occurred, according to an earlier police account.

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