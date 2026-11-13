5 new TV series to watch in November and December 2026: Percy Jackson to Emily in Paris

Sci-fi, romance or crime? There's something for everyone in this list
A crypto scandal gets a drama treatment, a demigod returns for another quest and Blade runner jumps 50 years into the future. Whether you like fantasy, Sci-fi, romance or true crime, there’s something here for you. Here’s 5 reasons to stay at home and binge watch on TV. So make sure you’re stocked up on snacks and high energy!
You don’t have to be a crypto bro to watch this. With Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman, and Julie Garner as Caroline Ellison, this series is about the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. It’s a story about money, ambition and a couple at the centre of one of the biggest financial scandals.
When: November 19, 2026
Where: Netflix
With a new release day, Percy Jackson is back with its 3rd season. This season adapts “The Titan’s Curse.” Percy faces the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy. This season is said to embrace more of a mature tone as the book progresses, with the stakes getting higher.
When: November 20, 2026
Where: Disney+ and Hulu
Watch this dystopic series as Blade Runner returns 50 years later. Michelle Yeoh plays Olwen, a replicant Blade Runner at the end of her “use by” date, while Hunter Schafer plays Cora, her human partner who is pretending to be a replicant. Watch as they hunt a runaway hiding a secret capable of collapsing their fragile city.
When: November 25, 2026
Where: Prime Video
Emily says bonjour! Emily in Paris season 6 premieres on December 24. The show follows an American marketing executive building a life and career in France, and the final season takes Emily to Monaco before bringing her back to Paris. Lily Collins returns in the title role. It’s a Christmas eve drop, so this could be your midnight watch leading into Christmas day.
When: December 24, 2026
Where: Netflix
If wizards and spells excite you, this HBO’s fresh take on the books starts with Harry Potter and the Philosophers' Stone will be your favourite watch. What was set to release in 2027, HBO prepone its release to Christmas day. New seasons are set to release through 2037, that's one book adapted into separate seasons. With Warwick davis returning as professor Flitwick, the series gets a familiar face to the story.
When: December 25, 2026
Where: HBO Max