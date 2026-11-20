It’s the weekend, the weather has finally stopped trying to cook us, and there’s a lot to watch. This week brings a pre-Hunger Games story, an Egyptian comedy built around one man’s forgetfulness, a documentary from the director whose work keeps everyone guessing, and the true story of a struggling actor who refused to sell Rocky without himself in it. On streaming, Cinderella’s stepsisters finally get to tell their side, and Percy Jackson returns for another fight with the gods.