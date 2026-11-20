From comedies, to documentaries and Greek mythology, here’s what to watch this week
It’s the weekend, the weather has finally stopped trying to cook us, and there’s a lot to watch. This week brings a pre-Hunger Games story, an Egyptian comedy built around one man’s forgetfulness, a documentary from the director whose work keeps everyone guessing, and the true story of a struggling actor who refused to sell Rocky without himself in it. On streaming, Cinderella’s stepsisters finally get to tell their side, and Percy Jackson returns for another fight with the gods.
Here’s what’s worth watching this week, starting with the big screen.
Before he was the drunk, sardonic mentor who saved Katniss, Haymitch Abernathy was a teenager about to have a terrible day. This prequel goes back 24 years to the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, the Second Quarter Quell, where twice the usual number of tributes are sent in. Joseph Zada plays young Haymitch. You already know it doesn’t end well, and that’s what makes it painful to watch.
Watch it if: you’ve reread the books and are ready to be hurt again.
Hadoota (Ahmed Helmy) is a 40-year-old thug with one major problem: he kidnapped a witness and can’t remember where he hid them. His solution is a hypnotherapist (Amina Khalil). To get the memory back, he has to deal with old enemies, his past, and himself. It’s a crime caper and an unexpected therapy session in one film.
Watch it if: you’ve ever walked into a room and forgotten why, only with much higher stakes.
Thirty-four days before she reports to prison, Elizabeth Holmes, the Silicon Valley founder convicted of fraud, invites a skeptical film crew to follow her every move. What starts as a close portrait of a famous felon becomes a strange three-year journey. It comes from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, so expect it to get weirder than you think.
Watch it if: you like documentaries that make you question everything, including the documentary.
Before he was a legend, Sylvester Stallone was a broke, unknown actor with a script everyone wanted and one condition nobody accepted: he would play Rocky Balboa himself. This true story follows him through rejection after rejection as he bets everything on that role. It’s an underdog film about the man who wrote one of the greatest underdog films.
Watch it if: you need motivation to stop hitting snooze, or to finally make your own film.
What if Cinderella’s “evil” stepsisters were just misunderstood? This animated comedy lets them tell their side, and it turns out the glass slipper story had a few details missing. It’s a funny, fresh take on a fairy tale everyone thinks they know.
Watch it if: you’ve always suspected Cinderella was an unreliable narrator.
Love, heartbreak and second chances drive this Tamil romantic drama from director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy, starring Aegan, Sridevi Apalla and Femina George. Keep the tissues close and your phone on silent.
Watch it if: you want a good cry and a reminder that it’s never too late.
Percy and the gang return for a third season, adapted from Rick Riordan’s The Titan’s Curse. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri are back, joined by Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos. The first two episodes drop on 20 November, so you can start the weekend with gods, monsters and some very busy demigods.
Watch it if: you’ve been waiting to see Greek mythology go wrong in all the best ways.