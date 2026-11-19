Critics have called it the 'best season yet'
For two seasons, Percy and Annabeth have fought side by side. In Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3, they spend much of the story apart, and that distance is what powers the season.
Season 3 adapts Rick Riordan’s The Titan’s Curse, the first time the third novel has reached the screen. That means fans finally get the book’s most painful Percabeth arc. The season opens with Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) on a mission to rescue demigod siblings Bianca and Nico di Angelo (Olive Abercrombie and Levi Chrisopulos). Then Annabeth is taken. Percy is left behind, desperate to reach her while the quest to save her and the deity Artemis (Dafne Keen) moves on without him.
Book readers know where this goes: unspoken feelings, a rescue mission Percy was never supposed to be part of, and a bond that keeps growing even when the two are worlds apart. Fans have waited years to see that slow-burn yearning done properly, and season 3 finally puts it front and center.
The early verdict is in, and it’s glowing. Percy Jackson season 3 has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100%, based on five reviews so far, all rated “Fresh.” That score could shift as more reviews come in, but for now it matches season 2’s 100% and beats season 1’s 91%.
Reviewers point to a bigger, bolder season. ScreenRant’s El Kuiper gave it 8/10, calling the new episodes “more ambitious” and praising the decision to move beyond Percy’s point of view to Annabeth, Thalia, Grover, Nico, Luke, Artemis, and Zoë Nightshade (Saara Chaudry). Collider’s Meredith Loftus also gave it 8/10 and called it a worthy adaptation of The Titan’s Curse.
The season also seems to fix a long-running complaint. Fangirlish’s Lissete Lanuza Sáenz wrote that Percy finally feels “a little more Percy,” with more of the humor readers loved in the books. Inverse’s Dais Johnston said the show is moving toward a darker tone as its audience grows up, and The Seattle Times’ Dominic Baez singled out Percy and Thalia’s water-and-lightning combos and the heavier physical fights.
The cast is bigger than ever
Season 3 brings all 12 Olympians on screen for the first time. New arrivals include Atlas (Holt McCallany), Aphrodite (Kate McKinnon), Hera (Ming-Na Wen), Apollo (Hubert Smielecki), Demeter (Jennifer Beals), Dr. Thorn (David Costabile), and Annabeth’s father, Dr. Frederick Chase (Jesse L. Martin). They join returning gods Zeus (Courtney B. Vance), Poseidon (Toby Stephens), Ares (Adam Copeland), Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Dionysus (Jason Mantzoukas), Hephaestus (Timothy Omundson), and Athena (Andra Day), while Kronos (Nick Boraine) keeps gaining strength.
Fans want a double renewal
Disney+ renewed season 3 months before season 2 premiered, which is why the new episodes arrived less than a year after the last finale. Season 4 has not been ordered yet, and the decision will likely depend on viewership.
Fans aren’t just hoping for one more season. They want a double renewal that would carry the show through The Battle of the Labyrinth and The Last Olympian, and let the Percabeth story reach the ending readers have been waiting for. With a perfect score to start the season, the case for Disney+ to commit just got stronger.
The show will drop for us mortals tomorrow, November 20, Disney+.