Season 3 adapts Rick Riordan’s The Titan’s Curse, the first time the third novel has reached the screen. That means fans finally get the book’s most painful Percabeth arc. The season opens with Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) on a mission to rescue demigod siblings Bianca and Nico di Angelo (Olive Abercrombie and Levi Chrisopulos). Then Annabeth is taken. Percy is left behind, desperate to reach her while the quest to save her and the deity Artemis (Dafne Keen) moves on without him.