Percy (Walker Scobell, brilliant as ever) is pointedly not chosen for it, and everyone knows exactly how long that will last, because this is Annabeth we're talking about, and the boy cannot go a few seconds without saying her name in some state of distress. Predictably, he goes rogue. Nico, the camp's newly discovered half-blood, tries to tag along and actually manages it (readers of The Battle of the Labyrinth will know how), and Percy soon catches up with Thalia, Zoë Nightshade and Grover, all of them puzzling over the Oracle's cryptic instructions, not least the ominous "bane of Olympus."