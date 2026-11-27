Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3's new episodes pack all the guilt and heartbreak
If you were loved, and scarred, by fantasy novels as a child, you already know the deal: somewhere in the franchise, heartbreak is waiting for you, patient as a Fury. The deaths pile up the further you read. Your favourite character goes (hello, Sirius; hello, Hedwig; hello, Dobby, sniff, sniff), or worse, the character you had only just started rooting for is dispatched so unceremoniously that you flip back a page to make sure you read it right.
And that brings us, with some trepidation, to Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It has been a while since I read the books (let's call it 20 years and leave it there), so my memory of the plot was rusty enough that a particular death in Episode 4 was actually rather jarring. Until now, after all, the series had not lost anyone. That streak is over.
The two episodes released today are breathless, barely pausing long enough to let anyone, onscreen or off, catch their breath. Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) tumbled off a cliff in the season premiere and is now, quite literally, holding up the sky, and the demigods set out on a quest to bring her back.
Percy (Walker Scobell, brilliant as ever) is pointedly not chosen for it, and everyone knows exactly how long that will last, because this is Annabeth we're talking about, and the boy cannot go a few seconds without saying her name in some state of distress. Predictably, he goes rogue. Nico, the camp's newly discovered half-blood, tries to tag along and actually manages it (readers of The Battle of the Labyrinth will know how), and Percy soon catches up with Thalia, Zoë Nightshade and Grover, all of them puzzling over the Oracle's cryptic instructions, not least the ominous "bane of Olympus."
Across the two episodes there are fights to the death, near-misses and one gloriously awkward encounter with Aphrodite, who, like every Percabeth fan in existence, reminds Percy that he and Annabeth are not "just good friends." Sure, Percy. Whatever helps you sleep at night.
But it is Episode 4 where the knife really twists, and it is one of the best, and most heartbreaking, hours the series has produced. Trapped in a junkyard, the demigods must puzzle their way out without turning on one another, and then a sacrifice is made. The final scenes are played so quietly, with so much grief held just under the surface, that the anxiety gnaws at you long after the credits roll.
Scobell, who has built a reputation for acting with his eyes, makes Percy's guilt almost unbearable to watch: a promise made, a promise he could never keep, and the slow, sinking realisation that he will be the one to deliver the news in the episodes to come.
And yet the real star here is Jeffries, straining under the weight of the sky. She brings the same intensity to Annabeth's emotional scenes, particularly a vision at the cliff's edge in which she must choose between sacrificing Percy or Thalia, and Annabeth's sobs are, frankly, gutting.
So far, Season 3 is on the warpath, and it is darker than anything the show has given us before; the emotions run higher and come in far more shades. There are still threads we would love to see picked up in time, namely Percy's friendships with the other campers and Annabeth's architectural dreams, which have yet to get their due.
Episodes 5 and 6 arrive next week. Who's staying on for the rest of this bucking roller coaster?