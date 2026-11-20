The first two episodes of the show have dropped, and they're worth your time
O, be strong, my Percabeth heart.
The 15-year-old in me who read The Titan’s Curse between football practices is having a slightly hard time right now. The 30-something reviewer is slowly warming up, and is more than a tad resentful that this series was never made when she was a teenager.
So, straight into it. Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians arrives with two action-packed episodes, and if you know the book, you know the story: Percy, Annabeth and Thalia head to Westover Hall, a boarding school in Maine, to rescue two “forbidden” children, demigods who have no idea what they are, and then cue the monsters, and cue the heartbreak, as Annabeth tumbles off a cliff with a manticore and a tearful, devastated Percy very nearly jumps in after her until the Hunters of Artemis have to physically hold him back.
The acting here is impeccable; the cast twists the knife and jams it right in, with nothing more than their faces as the horror sinks in. Aryan Simhadri’s Grover sobs, Walker Scobell’s Percy goes silent in the most broken way, and Tamara Smart’s Thalia holds back tears she clearly can’t afford to shed, and together they prove that shock and grief don’t need loud yells and anguished screams: a few broken words are more than enough.
The newcomers slot in neatly around all this. Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, as Nico and Bianca di Angelo, have the bewildered, clinging-to-each-other energy of siblings who have only ever had one another, while Dafne Keen’s Artemis and Saara Chaudry’s Zoë Nightshade bring a cool, ancient composure that makes the demigods look like exactly what they are, which is children playing a very old and very dangerous game.
The first episode sets the tone for everything that follows, and seasoned readers know this is where the chronology takes its darker, more intense turn: it is a story of exhausting sacrifice, determination, desperation and the realisation of how far a person will go to save the one they love…cough cough, I mean a friend.
Percy has never been without Annabeth for very long, and Season 2’s brief separation saw him almost fracture in panic. Here, the son of Poseidon is simmering with rage and yet, remarkably, still respectful of the Gods around him, because he knows by now he cannot afford not to be. As Grover reminds him, he’s met more than nine deities at this point. It’s Thalia who remains his point of contention, and the only thing that could possibly unite them is their love for Annabeth and their shared determination to get her back.
And this is where the show cements the case for why Percabeth is the most-loved ship in fantasy fandom. They're teenagers trying to understand their own feelings and why particularly they're so ready to sacrifice their lives for each other. Yet, the truth is that the relationship was built, over two whole books, as a friendship between equals, a girl who out-thinks everyone in the room and a boy who out-loyals everyone in the room, each one constantly correcting the other, so that when the romance arrives it feels earned rather than assigned.
The Titan’s Curse is the clever one in the sequence because it writes their love almost entirely through absence: Annabeth spends most of the story off the board, and we learn what she means to Percy by watching him come apart without her.
The books even name it: Percy’s fatal flaw is personal loyalty, the kind that would let the world burn to save a friend. Scobell plays that not as heroism but as a slightly frightening single-mindedness, and it lands. And there's the delicious Romeo-and-Juliet-lite tension of a child of Athena and a child of Poseidon, whose parents can barely stand each other, deciding that’s simply not their problem.
And Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries have, quite literally, grown up on screen together over three seasons. The ease between them, the bickering, the shorthand, the way they stand slightly closer than they need to, is something no chemistry read can fake. Fandom loves Percabeth because it looks like the best version of a teenage relationship: two people who are, first and always, on each other’s side.
And where is Annabeth, you ask? Well, unable to watch Luke (Charlie Bushnell) suffer under the weight of the sky, a burden that crushes a demigod far more psychologically than physically, she decides to take it from him. It’s a genuinely painful scene, because however much Luke is the antagonist, he still has a soft spot for Annabeth and can’t bear to see her hurt either; and Annabeth, however wounded she is by everything Luke has done, simply cannot let him suffer. Jeffries plays it with a stubborn, shaking dignity that tells you everything about who Annabeth is: the smartest girl in any room, making the least strategic decision of her life purely out of love. It’s the episode’s sharpest irony, and the show is wise enough not to underline it.
The choices these demigods make are more human than we’d like to admit. And that, is really, the whole point, and why the 15-year-old and the 30-something are, for once, in complete agreement.
The sky is still heavy. It’s easier when there are two of you holding it.