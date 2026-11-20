And where is Annabeth, you ask? Well, unable to watch Luke (Charlie Bushnell) suffer under the weight of the sky, a burden that crushes a demigod far more psychologically than physically, she decides to take it from him. It’s a genuinely painful scene, because however much Luke is the antagonist, he still has a soft spot for Annabeth and can’t bear to see her hurt either; and Annabeth, however wounded she is by everything Luke has done, simply cannot let him suffer. Jeffries plays it with a stubborn, shaking dignity that tells you everything about who Annabeth is: the smartest girl in any room, making the least strategic decision of her life purely out of love. It’s the episode’s sharpest irony, and the show is wise enough not to underline it.