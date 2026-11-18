Percy Jackson and The Olympians will stream on Disney+ on November 20
Nearly eighteen years ago, I read the last Percy Jackson. I had devoured the series through school and into college, spending breaks and lunches passionately dissecting the quirks of the Greek deities and, because I am an unfailing romantic at heart, the friendship between Percy and Annabeth that would, eventually and agonisingly, bloom into love. There were no ship names then. There was no 'Percabeth.' There was just Percy and Annabeth, said in the same breath as Ron and Hermione, because J.K. Rowling's wizards were running in parallel and bewitching the same childhoods.
It was a vivid time for fantasy, and Rick Riordan's books satisfied something specific in a teenager's soul. They had the zing of adventure, the slowest burn of friendship-into-romance, the glorious madness of the Olympians, and the weight of the world resting on frail shoulders. You were charmed by Percy, you fell in love with Grover (of course), and you wished you could absorb Annabeth's wisdom by osmosis.
Yet, the books' real genius was more silent, and I only see it clearly now. Riordan, who began telling these stories to his own son, took the kids that school had written off and handed them a different diagnosis. Percy's ADHD becomes battlefield reflexes; his dyslexia, a brain wired for ancient Greek.
And the deities, capricious, vain, magnificently self-absorbed, are, above all, absent parents. Every demigod at Camp Half-Blood is a child waiting for a call that may never come. Maybe, they love their children, maybe they won't give up when one is ready to unleash all evil, but whether they're good parents, depends on your perspective.
When you tear apart the monsters, the series is about being overlooked, and about what you build with the people who don't overlook you. That is not a small thing to give a twelve-year-old.
Then came the films, which arrived and departed leaving such a trail of disillusion that some ardent fans, yours truly among them, wondered whether it might be best if no one ever tried again. The trouble wasn't the CGI or the liberties with plot, though both were considerable. It was that the films aged everyone up. Logan Lerman, a fine actor, looked like a college sophomore, and once Percy became a young man rather than a boy, the story lost its central tension. A twenty-something saving Olympus is an action movie. A twelve-year-old saving Olympus is an indictment of every adult who should have done it instead.
So when Disney+ announced a series in 2023, I received the news as any self-respecting millennial receives a reboot: With folded arms and a grimace. I did not believe in the goodness of book-to-TV adaptations.
And then, one fine day, both seasons were binged in a sitting that I will not quantify here. Somewhere in the middle of it, I caught myself thinking something I had not thought about any adaptation in years: That actually happened in the books. Is that possible?
Maybe, the magic lies in the casting. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri look like the twelve- and thirteen-year-olds Riordan described, and the show lets us grow up alongside them rather than asking us to pretend. Every time a monster looms over these kids, the frame itself makes the argument the books made: This should not be their job.
The first season does lay its foundations with almost exhausting care, there is exposition, and then there is exposition about the exposition, but you cut it some slack, because the payoff is a show that eventually learns to trust its own story. Clunkily, yes, and with flaws, but with a generous heart and genuine respect for its source.
Percy is exactly the snarky little teen you would expect, until the ground goes out from under him. He watches his mother dissolve into golden dust before the Minotaur, is hurried off to Camp Half-Blood, and learns he is a demigod, the son of Poseidon, no less, before he can quite manage to say the words aloud. (His mother, it turns out, is not dead, but held in the Underworld; the deities as ever, deal in leverage.) At camp he discovers he is far more than a pre-teen with a detention record, and it unsettles him deeply. He doesn't want it, and Annabeth, who misses nothing, tells him so. That reluctance is the show's stark thesis: power here is not a gift but an inheritance you never asked for, from a father who never showed up to explain it.
Nevertheless, Percy, Grover and Annabeth set out on a quest to find the lightning thief and avert a war between Zeus and Hades, with a luminous forecast hanging over them like weather. There is something enormously endearing about watching middle-schoolers who actually look like middle-schoolers navigate peril after peril and become friends while doing it. The friendship is the heart of the story. Percy learns how far he will go for the people he loves, a discovery he admits will haunt him, and the books will eventually give it a name: loyalty, his fatal flaw. Riordan's sharpest move is making his hero's best quality and his most dangerous one the same thing.
The effects improve with every episode, and Season 2, The Sea of Monsters, has real verve. Percy and Annabeth retrace Odysseus's route, past Scylla, through Charybdis, and into the song of the Sirens, and some of these sequences are genuinely anxiety-inducing. The Sirens nearly lure Annabeth to her death before Percy hauls her back.
It is worth pausing on what the Sirens offer her, because it is the most profound idea in the series. In the book, they don't tempt Annabeth with treasure or romance; they show her a world she has fixed, her family whole, a lost friend redeemed, a city she has redesigned herself. Her fatal flaw is hubris, the belief that she can repair everything if only she is clever enough. Percy's is that he cannot let go of the people he loves. And, when they're both on a boat in Homer's waters and you have a pair of children whose deepest virtues are precisely what will try to drown them. There is so much ride-or-die between them that you are simply here for it, but the show is smart enough to let you feel the cost.
And of course, that brings us, inevitably, to the Percabeth of it all. The relationship gets the justice it deserves this time, very likely because the writer is in the room: Riordan co-created the series, and you can feel his hand on its patience. This is a slow burn, but both young actors carry the flame so determinedly that you believe Percy would burn down everything for Annabeth, which is roughly what he tells her in one frantic moment of Season 2: "If I had to choose between Olympus and saving you, I would burn it all down."
The restraint is cemented. These are children, who don't yet have the vocabulary for what they feel, so they express it the only way they can: through risk. They argue, they rescue, they pretend not to notice. Annabeth is never a prize to be won; she is the strategist, the one who reads the map. And because the romance is built on competence and trust rather than declarations, it lands harder when the declarations finally come.
Of course, like every teenager, Percy will backtrack from that statement — and, as readers of The Titan's Curse know, he will get to repent it at leisure, because in the next chapter of this story it is Annabeth who needs saving.
It would be easy to file all this under nostalgia, and to be fair, a good deal of my enjoyment is a thirty-something remembering a lunch table. But nostalgia doesn't explain why the show works where the films failed. Yet, it explains it is that the series finally takes the story at its word. It believes children can carry the weight of a myth. It believes loyalty is both a virtue and a hazard. It believes that a story about absent deities is really a story about the people who stay.
The Greek myths were, in their way, the oldest fan fiction in the West: the same deities retold by every generation that needed them. Riordan's books were one more retelling, aimed at kids who felt the world had already made up its mind about them. The new series is the rare adaptation that understands it is part of that lineage, not a correction of it. It does not try to improve on the book. It tries to deserve it.
So I, a cynical millennial, got to be twelve again for a few episodes. And somewhere a new crop of twelve-year-olds is meeting Percy and Annabeth at exactly the right age, saying their names in the same breath — the way they were always meant to be said.