It is worth pausing on what the Sirens offer her, because it is the most profound idea in the series. In the book, they don't tempt Annabeth with treasure or romance; they show her a world she has fixed, her family whole, a lost friend redeemed, a city she has redesigned herself. Her fatal flaw is hubris, the belief that she can repair everything if only she is clever enough. Percy's is that he cannot let go of the people he loves. And, when they're both on a boat in Homer's waters and you have a pair of children whose deepest virtues are precisely what will try to drown them. There is so much ride-or-die between them that you are simply here for it, but the show is smart enough to let you feel the cost.