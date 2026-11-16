Percy Jackson Season 3 is almost here: Why the Disney+ series is one of TV’s better book adaptations

The new season brings in Nico and Bianca di Angelo, played by Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, two young demigods whose parentage is a mystery. It introduces the Hunters of Artemis, whose leader vanishes while tracking a creature that threatens Olympus. And it puts Tamara Smart’s Thalia Grace, revived at the end of Season 2, at the centre of a complicated question. The story concerns a child of the Big Three, and as Zeus’s daughter, Thalia qualifies just as much as Percy does. Without Annabeth to check his blind spots, Percy has to work alongside people he would not have chosen, under a prophecy warning that not everyone comes home.