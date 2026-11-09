GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
HollyWood

‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright’s newborn has been hospitalised 6 times in 5 weeks

Ginny Weasley actress opens up about her baby's challenging start to life

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright
‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright

English actress Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, has spoken up about her newborn son’s ill health.

The actress shared that her newborn has been hospitalised six times in the first five weeks of his life. The 35-year-old actress gave birth to her second child, Aster, at the end of September. Her first child, Elio, is three years old.

Bonnie and her husband Andrew Lococo's baby was born with a condition which she has not disclosed and, despite the ordeal, the actress shared that he has been a "strong, chill little baby".

She recently took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself holding her younger son with his face covered by a white love heart emoji.

She wrote in the caption, “Our sweet little Aster has been to the hospital 6 times in his 5 weeks of life. Getting treatment for a condition we knew he’d be born with. He is such a strong, chill little baby. Feeling so lucky to have such supportive family and friends. Helping take Elio to preschool, cooking us meals, checking in on us. The village is possible, text/call your pals”.

In October, she took to her Instagram, and announced his birth, as she wrote, “Say hello to our son Aster Sky Wright Lococo born at home on the 28th September. Our little star has been showered in love by his big brother Elio. Thank you universe for my loving bundle of boys”.

Prior to this, in April, she spoke about her pregnancy as she posted a picture of Elio lying across her pregnant belly.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama (left) and Yash as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic ‘Ramayana’.

UAE movie releases in November 2026: Full cinema list

6m read
Marilyn Bell from Tourism Calgary (left) enjoys Arabic coffee and dates at the reception hosted by Etihad Airways in Calgary to celebrate launching of Abu Dhabi-Calgary direct flight.

How Etihad brings Emirati hospitality to Calgary

4m read
Newborn goes viral for cool pose

Newborn goes viral for cool pose

2m read
Indian model and actress Aishwarya Rai presents a creation by l'Oreal Paris for the Women's Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 28, 2026.

Aishwarya Rai stuns at Paris Fashion Week in black gown

2m read