She wrote in the caption, “Our sweet little Aster has been to the hospital 6 times in his 5 weeks of life. Getting treatment for a condition we knew he’d be born with. He is such a strong, chill little baby. Feeling so lucky to have such supportive family and friends. Helping take Elio to preschool, cooking us meals, checking in on us. The village is possible, text/call your pals”.