Viral clip of lawmaker's blink sparks reptilian and clone speculations
Dubai: A brief eye movement by a New York lawmaker during a press conference has sparked bizarre conspiracy theories online, with social media users questioning whether he is human.
Jordan Wright, a 32-year-old Democratic representative for New York's 70th District in Harlem, found himself at the centre of the online storm after footage from an event featuring Mayor Zohran Mamdani went viral.
The November 20 press conference at City Hall focused on Mamdani's plan to close Rikers Island by 2032 and reduce the city's jail population by 2,500 inmates over five years.
However, viewers became distracted by Wright, who was standing among the attendees. A brief moment in the video appeared to show his eyes rolling upwards as he blinked, prompting a flood of unusual interpretations.
Some social media users suggested he was a reptilian disguised as a human, while others floated theories involving aliens, demons and human clones.
Wright has since addressed the speculation, admitting he could not explain exactly what happened in the clip but dismissing suggestions that he was anything other than human.
"I have no idea what was going on in that video. I'm really not sure," The New York Post quoted him as saying.
He also pointed to his work as an elected representative to underline his humanity, citing $4 million in funding for the WE ACT environmental justice centre in Harlem.
The footage prompted a wave of extraordinary reactions on X. Some users compared Wright's blinking to the way lizards move their eyes, while others described the moment as evidence of supposed demonic possession.
One post claimed that aliens were walking among humans disguised as ordinary people. Another suggested that public figures were secretly clones.
Not everyone was convinced by the theories, however. The eye movement could be consistent with Bell's phenomenon, a normal physiological reflex in which the eyes move upwards when the eyelids close. It helps protect the cornea during blinking.
Lighting, camera angles, digital zoom and video compression can also exaggerate brief movements.
There is no evidence that Wright's eye movement indicates an alien identity, possession or cloning. A short viral clip alone cannot establish any medical or unusual explanation.
With inputs from Agencies