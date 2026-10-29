Arabic coffee, traditional music and perfumes add Emirati flavour to a special celebration
Calgary: From the rich aroma of Arabic coffee to the captivating fragrances of Arabian perfumes, Calgary experienced a taste of Abu Dhabi as Etihad Airways hosted an evening of Emirati hospitality to celebrate its new connection with Western Canada.
The reception brought together prominent business leaders, travel and tourism partners, government representatives and influential personalities from Calgary, transforming the gathering into a celebration of culture, friendship and new opportunities between the UAE and Canada.
Guests were welcomed with traditional Arabic gahwa (coffee) and dates, while Emirati music created a festive atmosphere. A perfume-testing experience offered visitors an introduction to the fragrances that are an important part of Arabian culture and hospitality.
The event marked the launch of Etihad Airways’ inaugural non-stop service between Abu Dhabi and Calgary on October 25, but the focus of the evening extended beyond aviation to the people, cultures and communities the new route will bring closer together.
Addressing the gathering, Mark Potter, Managing Director of Etihad Guest, said the warmth of the Canadian welcome reminded him of the hospitality deeply rooted in Emirati culture.
“Perhaps different cultures and different traditions, but the same simple idea: when people arrive, you make them feel at home,” he said.
Potter recalled the enthusiastic welcome Etihad passengers received on October 25 upon arriving in Calgary, including greetings from local representatives wearing the city’s famous white cowboy hats.
He said the same spirit of hospitality was extended to passengers departing Calgary for Abu Dhabi, who were presented with Arabic coffee and dates.
“We are separated by geography and time zones, but I think the flight itself means that we now have a direct connection. We’re closer than we’ve ever been before,” he said.
Beyond the cultural celebrations, Potter shared encouraging news about passenger demand for the new route.
“Yesterday, the first flight was full. The flights tomorrow are also full, and the demand for the fourth quarter is showing very, very strong numbers,” he told the gathering.
He said the response reflected the opportunities created by connecting Western Canada directly with Abu Dhabi and Etihad’s wider international network.
Potter thanked Calgary’s airport authorities, government representatives, tourism organisations and business partners for helping make the new service possible.
He said the airline’s expansion was not simply about connecting destinations but also about bringing communities together and creating opportunities for business, tourism and cultural exchange.
Alicia Reynolds, President and CEO of Tourism Calgary, welcomed the Etihad delegation and said the partnership would help introduce more international travellers to the region.
“Alberta is absolutely open for business. Calgary is absolutely open for business, and this connection makes us more connected to the world than we ever have before,” she said.
Reynolds highlighted the importance of the new route in linking Western Canada with the UAE, India, South Asia and other destinations through Abu Dhabi.
She also invited travellers from the UAE to discover Calgary’s attractions, from the spectacular mountain scenery of Banff and the Canadian Rockies to winter adventures and the internationally renowned Calgary Stampede.
Reynolds described Calgary as a year-round destination and assured visitors that they would receive the same warm welcome that Canadian guests experienced during the Emirati-themed reception.
She thanked Calgary Airports, the Government of Alberta and tourism partners for their role in developing the new international connection.
The reception highlighted how the Abu Dhabi-Calgary service could strengthen relationships beyond tourism and aviation, opening doors for business exchanges and closer cultural ties.
For travellers from Gulf, Pakistan, India and other South Asian countries, the new service also offers another option to reach Western Canada through Abu Dhabi.
Etihad operates four weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Calgary using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
As guests enjoyed Arabic coffee, dates, traditional music and Arabian fragrances, the evening offered a glimpse of what awaits Canadian travellers visiting the UAE.
The celebration brought together two distinct hospitality traditions. Emirati warmth and Western Canadian friendliness with a shared message show that the new connection is as much about people as it is about places.