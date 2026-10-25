Etihad makes history with first Abu Dhabi-Calgary flight

The historic flight, EY29, touched down at Calgary International Airport on Sunday, October 25, marking the first direct air connection between the two cities and giving passengers a convenient new gateway between the Gulf region and Western Canada. It is the first ever direct flight from any Gulf city to Calgary.

The airline said the new service would help reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as an international aviation hub while connecting Western Canada with more destinations across its global network.

The new service will operate four times a week – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday – using Etihad’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring Business and Economy cabins. The route marks another step in the Abu Dhabi-based airline’s international expansion and strengthens its presence in Canada, where it already operates flights to Toronto.

The sold-out inaugural flight, EY29, touched down at Calgary International Airport on Sunday, October 25, where it was welcomed with a traditional water-cannon salute to mark the historic occasion. Government officials, airport authorities and tourism representatives gathered to celebrate the launch of the first-ever non-stop air service between Abu Dhabi and Calgary.

For passengers travelling from Calgary, the new service provides direct access to Abu Dhabi, along with onward connections to destinations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Africa India, Pakistan and other countries in Asia.

Previously, passengers travelling between Calgary and Abu Dhabi had to connect through other international airports. The new service eliminates the need for a connecting flight between the two cities, making journeys more convenient.

“Canada is a very important market for Etihad. We have been flying to Toronto for many years, and we are excited to become the first Gulf carrier to serve a second Canadian city,” he said.

“Some routes immediately feel significant, not simply because they connect two destinations, but because of the opportunities they create. Calgary is one of those routes,” he noted.

“Calgary offers tremendous opportunities for both tourism and business, particularly in the energy sector. The new route will also provide convenient one-stop connections to India and the wider subcontinent through Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“Calgary represents an exciting new chapter in Etihad’s growth story. We are proud to mark this milestone alongside our partners and look forward to building a long-lasting connection between Western Canada, Abu Dhabi and the destinations across Etihad’s global growing network,” he added.

“This new direct route to Abu Dhabi will help connect Alberta businesses and travellers with new markets and opportunities across the Gulf region and beyond, while supporting stronger trade, investment and tourism ties,” he added.

“The arrival of Etihad Airways in Calgary is another sign of Alberta’s growing connections around the world. Our recent trade missions are translating into commercial momentum, reflecting confidence in our market and recognition of the value our province offers.”

The launch has also been welcomed by Alberta government officials, who see the direct connection as an opportunity to expand economic ties with the Gulf region.

“Calgary is a fast-growing, diverse city with incredible landscapes and experiences to discover. We are thrilled to welcome more travellers from around the world with our signature warm, western hospitality that makes a trip to Calgary unforgettable.”

“Today, the distance between Calgary and Abu Dhabi feels a whole lot shorter,” said Chris Dinsdale, President and CEO of Calgary Airports. “With Etihad’s arrival at YYC, we are creating a direct link between two dynamic regions as we open Calgary to the world and the world to Calgary.”

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