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Etihad makes history with first Abu Dhabi-Calgary flight

New non-stop service opens opportunities for tourism, trade and investment

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Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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Etihad makes history with first Abu Dhabi-Calgary flight

Abu Dhabi: Travelling between the UAE and Western Canada has become easier, with Etihad Airways launching the first-ever non-stop flight between Abu Dhabi and Calgary.

The new air corridor promises to boost tourism, business travel and investment between the two regions.

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The historic flight, EY29, touched down at Calgary International Airport on Sunday, October 25, marking the first direct air connection between the two cities and giving passengers a convenient new gateway between the Gulf region and Western Canada. It is the first ever direct flight from any Gulf city to Calgary.

Calgary becomes Etihad’s second Canadian destination and its westernmost gateway, complementing the airline’s established Toronto service.

Sold out

The sold-out inaugural flight, EY29, touched down at Calgary International Airport on Sunday, October 25, where it was welcomed with a traditional water-cannon salute to mark the historic occasion. Government officials, airport authorities and tourism representatives gathered to celebrate the launch of the first-ever non-stop air service between Abu Dhabi and Calgary.

The new service will operate four times a week – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday – using Etihad’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring Business and Economy cabins.
The route marks another step in the Abu Dhabi-based airline’s international expansion and strengthens its presence in Canada, where it already operates flights to Toronto.

The airline said the new service would help reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as an international aviation hub while connecting Western Canada with more destinations across its global network.

Faster connections for travellers

For passengers travelling from Calgary, the new service provides direct access to Abu Dhabi, along with onward connections to destinations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Africa India, Pakistan and other countries in Asia.

Previously, passengers travelling between Calgary and Abu Dhabi had to connect through other international airports. The new service eliminates the need for a connecting flight between the two cities, making journeys more convenient.

The connection is particularly significant for Alberta, a major Canadian economic centre known for its energy industry, innovation and investment opportunities.

It is expected to facilitate business travel and strengthen commercial relationships between Canada, the UAE and other markets served by Etihad.

Canadian Rockies

For UAE residents, Calgary also offers a new entry point to Western Canada, with access to the Canadian Rockies and popular destinations such as Banff and Jasper national parks.


Visitors can explore the region’s mountain landscapes, lakes, outdoor adventures and winter tourism attractions.

Canadian travellers, meanwhile, will have easier access to Abu Dhabi’s cultural and leisure destinations, including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Saadiyat Island and Yas Island.

Passengers connecting through Abu Dhabi can also take advantage of Etihad’s stopover programme to explore the UAE capital before continuing their journeys.

A milestone for Etihad

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, said the inaugural non-stop flight marked another milestone in the airline’s global expansion strategy.


“Canada is a very important market for Etihad. We have been flying to Toronto for many years, and we are excited to become the first Gulf carrier to serve a second Canadian city,” he said.


Al Marzouqi said Etihad would initially operate four weekly flights to Calgary, with plans to increase the frequency to daily services, subject to demand.

“Calgary offers tremendous opportunities for both tourism and business, particularly in the energy sector. The new route will also provide convenient one-stop connections to India and the wider subcontinent through Abu Dhabi,” he said.

He added that the service would encourage more Canadian travellers to explore Abu Dhabi through Etihad’s stopover programme.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, described the launch as an important development for the airline and the two destinations.


“Some routes immediately feel significant, not simply because they connect two destinations, but because of the opportunities they create. Calgary is one of those routes,” he noted.

Neves said the service reflected Etihad’s continuing investment in network expansion, fleet development and passenger experience.
He highlighted the similarities between Abu Dhabi and Calgary, describing both as ambitious destinations with expanding economies and strong international connections.

New chapter

“Calgary represents an exciting new chapter in Etihad’s growth story. We are proud to mark this milestone alongside our partners and look forward to building a long-lasting connection between Western Canada, Abu Dhabi and the destinations across Etihad’s global growing network,” he added.

Boost for trade and investment

The launch has also been welcomed by Alberta government officials, who see the direct connection as an opportunity to expand economic ties with the Gulf region.


Joseph Schow, Alberta’s Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration, said the new service reflected the province’s growing international connections.

“The arrival of Etihad Airways in Calgary is another sign of Alberta’s growing connections around the world. Our recent trade missions are translating into commercial momentum, reflecting confidence in our market and recognition of the value our province offers.”

He said the direct route would create opportunities for Alberta businesses seeking access to markets across the Gulf and beyond.

“This new direct route to Abu Dhabi will help connect Alberta businesses and travellers with new markets and opportunities across the Gulf region and beyond, while supporting stronger trade, investment and tourism ties,” he added.

Calgary welcomes new connection

Calgary airport authorities said the launch would improve the city’s international connectivity and provide additional travel options for passengers.


“Today, the distance between Calgary and Abu Dhabi feels a whole lot shorter,” said Chris Dinsdale, President and CEO of Calgary Airports.
“With Etihad’s arrival at YYC, we are creating a direct link between two dynamic regions as we open Calgary to the world and the world to Calgary.”

Tourism officials also expect the new service to attract more visitors to Calgary and Alberta’s natural attractions.

Alisha Reynolds, President and CEO of Tourism Calgary, described the launch as a significant milestone for the city.

“Calgary is a fast-growing, diverse city with incredible landscapes and experiences to discover. We are thrilled to welcome more travellers from around the world with our signature warm, western hospitality that makes a trip to Calgary unforgettable.”

The expansion is part of Etihad’s strategy to connect Abu Dhabi with high-potential international markets while supporting tourism, investment and economic cooperation.

Flying to Calgary: What to expect on board

Etihad Airways will operate its new Abu Dhabi-Calgary route using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, a modern long-haul aircraft designed for greater passenger comfort and fuel efficiency.

Aircraft at a glance

  • Total capacity: 303 passengers across two cabins.

  • Business Class: 32 seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, with fully flat beds, privacy doors and direct aisle access.

  • Economy Class: 271 seats in a 3-3-3 configuration, with adjustable headrests and options for extra legroom.

  • Entertainment: 4K touchscreens measuring 17.3 inches in Business Class and 13.3 inches in Economy.

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio and charging facilities.

  • Dining: Complimentary meals and beverages in Economy, with an à la carte dining experience in Business Class.

  • Comfort: Premium bedding in Business Class and adjustable seating features in Economy.

New Abu Dhabi-Calgary service

  • Launch date: October 25, 2026

  • Frequency: Four flights weekly – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

  • Outbound: EY29 departs Abu Dhabi at 2.25am and arrives in Calgary at 7am.

  • Return: EY30 departs Calgary at 1pm and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 12.55pm the following day.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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