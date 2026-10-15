RAF NEXT GEN set to make Abu Dhabi debut

“Taking NEXT GEN international is a major step in that vision. Bringing young athletes from different countries to Abu Dhabi and giving them the chance to compete on the same stage as the sport’s biggest names is exactly the kind of pathway wrestling needs more of.”

Competition will feature four age groups — under-11, under-13, under-15 and under-17 — with girls’ divisions included in the under-13 and under-15 categories. Registration is now open across all weight classes, although places in each division are limited.

RAF NEXT GEN Abu Dhabi will make its international debut on November 14, with preliminary qualifiers taking place at NYU Abu Dhabi. The championship finals will be held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on November 15, giving finalists the opportunity to compete on the same mats as some of the sport’s biggest names.

Dubai: Abu Dhabi will host its first Real American Freestyle’s (RAF) international youth wrestling tournament next month, bringing hundreds of young athletes to the UAE as part of a partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the UAE Wrestling Federation.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.