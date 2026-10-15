RAF NEXT GEN set to make Abu Dhabi debut

Young Wrestlers to Compete on Global Stage at RAF NEXT GEN in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Abu Dhabi will host its first Real American Freestyle’s (RAF) international youth wrestling tournament next month, bringing hundreds of young athletes to the UAE as part of a partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the UAE Wrestling Federation.
RAF NEXT GEN Abu Dhabi will make its international debut on November 14, with preliminary qualifiers taking place at NYU Abu Dhabi. The championship finals will be held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on November 15, giving finalists the opportunity to compete on the same mats as some of the sport’s biggest names.
The youth event will run alongside RAF Abu Dhabi, scheduled for November 14 at Etihad Arena and headlined by Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington.
Competition will feature four age groups — under-11, under-13, under-15 and under-17 — with girls’ divisions included in the under-13 and under-15 categories. Registration is now open across all weight classes, although places in each division are limited.
RAF NEXT GEN gives young wrestlers an opportunity to compete within the organisation’s competitive structure, earn ranking points and potentially qualify for RAF championship events.
“From the beginning, we believed that building RAF meant building the entire sport, not just a professional league,” said Chad Bronstein, RAF chief executive and co-founder.
“Taking NEXT GEN international is a major step in that vision. Bringing young athletes from different countries to Abu Dhabi and giving them the chance to compete on the same stage as the sport’s biggest names is exactly the kind of pathway wrestling needs more of.”
Fakhry Alsarraj, acting executive director of DCT Abu Dhabi’s Events, Retail and Culinary Sector, said the tournament would support the long-term development of wrestling while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for combat sports.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, secretary-general of the UAE Wrestling Federation, said the event would help create stronger pathways for young athletes in the country.
The tournament extends a five-year partnership between RAF, DCT Abu Dhabi and the UAE Wrestling Federation.