From a Diwali epic to Katniss’s return, here’s what’s showing each week this month
Dubai: November brings one of the busiest cinema line-ups of the year in the UAE. There is a mythological epic for Diwali, the return of Katniss Everdeen, a new Disney animation, a Johnny Depp Christmas tale and the fourth Meet the Parents film.
Here is what is coming to UAE cinemas this month, week by week, according to VOX Cinemas' UAE listings.
Nitesh Tiwari's retelling of the Ramayana is the first of two films, with Part Two due around Diwali 2027. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Set for a worldwide IMAX release, it had made about 20 crore rupees (around Dh7.7 million) in worldwide advance bookings by October 25, Gulf News reported.
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 5
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English
On Friday, November 6, South Indian cinema gets a full slate. Suriya plays an unconventional cop in Scene, the first Tamil film by Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan, released in Tamil and Telugu.
Nayanthara returns as the goddess in Sundar C's Mookuthi Amman 2: Maha Sakthi, this time in a dual role as a police officer, too.
Malayalam fans have Disco, an action-crime thriller directed by Ullas Chemban and starring Antony Varghese and Chemban Vinod, while the Telugu children's film Summer Holidays follows two boys whose lives change over one summer break.
In UAE cinemas: Friday, November 6
Language: Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam
Bill Hader voices the Cat in this animated take on the Dr Seuss character. The Cat works for an organisation that spreads joy to children, and his latest assignment is cheering up siblings Gabby and Sebastian, who are struggling after moving to a new town, according to JoBlo. If he gets it wrong, he could lose his magical hat.
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 5
Language: English and Arabic
Takashi Yamazaki writes and directs the sequel to the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One. Set in 1949, two years after the first film, it brings back Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe as Koichi Shikishima and Noriko, as Godzilla's return is predicted.
The trailer has hinted at a new three-headed threat, which fans believe could be King Ghidorah, Den of Geek reported, though this has not been confirmed. Preview screenings are scheduled for November 3.
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 5
Language: Japanese with subtitles
Bullet Train director David Leitch directs this heist thriller about a crew of bank robbers who livestream their heists, unaware that their online fame has caught the attention of a veteran FBI agent, Empire reported. It stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, Christian Slater and John C. Reilly.
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 12
Language: English
Johnny Depp plays Ebenezer Scrooge in Ti West's take on the Charles Dickens classic. Rupert Grint is Bob Cratchit and Ian McKellen plays Jacob Marley, while Andrea Riseborough and Tramell Tillman play the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present. Daisy Ridley and Sam Claflin are also in the cast.
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 12
Language: English
Egyptian comedy star Ahmed Helmy returns to cinemas after a four-year break, Egypt Today reported. Directed by Mazen Ashraf, the comedy-drama follows a man who lost his parents young and was raised by others, with Magid El Masry, Rahma Ahmed and Mohamed Abdel Azim co-starring, according to Voice of Emirates.
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 12
Language: Arabic
The franchise goes back 24 years before Katniss Everdeen to follow a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he is forced into the 50th Hunger Games. Francis Lawrence directs, with Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee.
Jennifer Lawrence confirmed her return as Katniss on the Call Her Daddy podcast at the end of October, and Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson are also back, TheWrap reported.
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 19
Language: English
Disney Animation's latest follows Billie, a teenager who discovers she has magical powers and is pulled into Hexe, a realm of witches, where she and her cautious mother must uncover family mysteries, according to Disney. Hailee Steinfeld voices Billie, with Rashida Jones as her mother, Alice, and Jodie Foster as the villainous Queen Celeste.
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 26
Language: English
The Meet the Parents franchise returns 16 years after Little Fockers, with John Hamburg directing. Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are back as Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes, with Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo also returning. Ariana Grande joins as Olivia Jones, the girlfriend of Greg's son Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo.
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 26
Language: English
James Gray writes and directs this crime drama about two brothers in 1980s Queens, New York, who chase a business opportunity and become caught up in a scheme involving the Russian mafia. It stars Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson.
In UAE cinemas: Thursday, November 26
Language: English
Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh share the screen for the first time in Aditya Datt's action romance Gunmaaster G9, with music by Himesh Reshammiya, The Hollywood Reporter India reported.
On the same day, Sandeep Pradeep plays a pizza delivery agent with extraordinary powers in Abhijith Joseph's Malayalam superhero film Cosmic Samson.
In UAE cinemas: Friday, November 27
Language: Hindi and Malayalam
VOX's listings include several other new releases. On November 5, there is The Draw, A Talent for Murder, Idiots, The Cycle, the Turkish film Belkis and a re-release of The Shawshank Redemption. Les Misérables, Victorian Psycho and Forgotten Island follow on November 12, with the Malayalam film Bouma and the Telugu film Itlu Arjuna on November 13.
Ghost Soldier opens on November 19, followed on November 20 by the Tamil films OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood and Sathyavan Savithri, and the Malayalam film Bachelor Party D'eux. The Arabic films Traveller's Hell and Crypto open on November 26.
There are also several one-off screenings this month. Stray Kids' RUN IT concert at the Tokyo Dome will be shown live at selected VOX Cinemas on Saturday, November 7, at 4pm. The League of Legends Worlds finals screen on November 14, and a live viewing of BTS' Arirang world tour concert in Kaohsiung follows on November 21.
Release dates can change, so check your local cinema's listings before booking.