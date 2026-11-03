Veteran makeup artist Pandian, who worked with South Indian superstars, dies at 74

South Indian cinema mourns the loss of veteran makeup artist Pandian at 74
Pandian worked with generations of superstars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Mohanlal, across Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu cinema
Veteran South Indian film makeup artist Pandian has died at age 74, ending a career spanning five decades and several generations of cinema.
Pandian, who breathed his last at his residence in Virugambakkam, Chennai, had worked extensively across the Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu film industries. His final film association was with Malayalam director Sathyan Anthikad's Hridayapoorvam.
Born Pandian Velu in 1955 in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, he was the son of Velu and Thayamma. His journey in cinema began at 16, working as an assistant to Krishnarajan, the personal makeup artist of legendary Malayalam actor Sathyan.
After years of learning the craft, Pandian became an independent makeup artist in 1978 with the film Madalasa. He went on to establish himself as a respected name in the South Indian film industry, working with some of its biggest stars.
His illustrious list of associations included legendary actors NT Rama Rao (NTR), Prem Nazir, Sathyan, SV Ranga Rao, Krishna, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Mohanlal.
Among his many professional associations, Pandian shared a particularly close relationship with Malayalam filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.
Initially known as the director's personal makeup artist, Pandian worked with him on several films, beginning with Kurukkante Kalyanam. Their professional relationship gradually developed into a close friendship that continued over the years.
Their bond was evident during the making of Manassinakkare. Sathyan Anthikad reportedly extended the film's shooting schedule until Pandian recovered from heart surgery, reflecting the affection and respect between them.
Their association continued until Hridayapoorvam, which became Pandian's final film.
Pandian received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Makeup Artist in 2001 for his work in Madhuranombarakattu.
Having witnessed the transformation of makeup techniques and the film industry over five decades, he leaves behind a body of work that spans multiple languages and generations of performers.
Pandian is survived by his wife, Lakshmi, and their two children, Anitha and Thannu.
His passing marks the loss of a veteran technician whose work helped shape the on-screen appearances of some of South Indian cinema's most celebrated stars.