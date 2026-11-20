Telugu film inspires with its uplifting message and Dulquer Salmaan’s understated role
Dubai: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has praised Dulquer Salmaan’s latest Telugu film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, calling it a “triumph” and applauding the cast's performances.
The film, which arrived in cinemas on November 20, has received encouraging early reviews for its emotional storytelling and uplifting message about dreams, determination and the importance of supporting loved ones.
Taking to X, Rajamouli wrote: “To dream is a gift. To realise it, one needs grit and resolve. Team #AOT had them both… With superb performances from the entire cast, #AakasamLoOkaTara is a triumph…”
Dulquer responded with a thank-you message to the filmmaker, while music composer GV Prakash Kumar also acknowledged the praise. Actor Jr NTR has also shared his appreciation, describing the film as promising.
Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film follows Kalpana, played by Satvika Veeravalli, a young woman from a rural background who dreams of becoming an astronaut.
Her ambitions face resistance from her family and her circumstances. After she marries Krishna, played by Dulquer, she finds an unexpected supporter. He recognises her potential and encourages her to pursue her dream, becoming an important part of her journey.
Shruti Haasan plays Rohini, an aerospace engineer, while Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Nassar and Gautham Vasudev Menon feature in supporting roles.
Early reviews have praised Dulquer Salmaan’s understated performance and Satvika Veeravalli’s confident debut. The film’s emotional storyline, the chemistry between the lead actors and its uplifting message about pursuing dreams have also drawn positive attention.
GV Prakash Kumar’s music and Sujith Sarang’s cinematography add to the film’s appeal, complementing its heartfelt treatment of ambition, perseverance and family support.
Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam, Aakasamlo Oka Tara tells an inspiring story of a young woman determined to reach for the stars and the person who stands by her. While some familiar storytelling elements and pacing issues have been noted, the film’s performances and positive message remain among its key strengths.
The film opened in cinemas worldwide on November 20, including the UAE.