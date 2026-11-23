It's the "I know we're coming back" part that got fans' attention. Disney has not announced a season 4 renewal, and as of now nothing is official. That hasn't stopped the fandom from running with it. The prevailing reaction online has been less shock and more amusement, with many joking that Scobell just pulled a Tom Holland, the Marvel star whose habit of spoiling things in interviews is now almost a genre of its own. Whether this was a genuine slip, a confident guess, or a teenager being optimistic in front of a camera is anyone's call until Disney says something.