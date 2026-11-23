Disney has not announced a season 4 renewal, and as of now nothing is official
Whoops, who is ready for some Season 4 Percabeth angst?
Well, we all are, but it hasn't officially, been greenlit yet, even thoughPercy Jackson & the Olympians star Walker Scobell may have let something slip about the show's future, though Disney isn't saying anything yet.
The Percy Jackson franchise was created by author Rick Riordan and mixes the modern world with Greek, Roman, Egyptian, and Norse mythology. It follows Percy Jackson, demigod son of Poseidon, and a band of young heroes as they take on ancient threats and assorted monsters. The original five books kicked off with The Lightning Thief in 2005, became a film series, and were then adapted into the Disney+ hit Percy Jackson & the Olympians.
Walker Scobell casually talks about 'next season'
Scobell sat down for an interview at the Empire State Building, which, fittingly, is where Mount Olympus sits in the books. While discussing season 3, now releasing weekly on Disney+, he explained why he can't binge the series just yet:
"Let's say we don't get another season. I'm just going to binge all of Percy just to watch it. But since, like, I know we're coming back next season, I can't."
It's the "I know we're coming back" part that got fans' attention. Disney has not announced a season 4 renewal, and as of now nothing is official. That hasn't stopped the fandom from running with it. The prevailing reaction online has been less shock and more amusement, with many joking that Scobell just pulled a Tom Holland, the Marvel star whose habit of spoiling things in interviews is now almost a genre of its own. Whether this was a genuine slip, a confident guess, or a teenager being optimistic in front of a camera is anyone's call until Disney says something.
The series stars Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. It follows 12-year-old Percy as he comes to terms with his newfound divine powers, only for Zeus to accuse him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With his friends' help, Percy has to restore order to Olympus.
Season 4 is still officially up in the air
Even Riordan doesn't seem to know more than the fans. The author has said he "suspects that will all come down to viewer numbers for season 3." Scobell himself has been more careful in the past. He previously told The Direct that fans shouldn't panic just yet:
"There was no green light for Season 2 until after Season 1 came out. I think a lot of people do forget that, because I think some people are panicking right now about there not being a renewal. ... And again, I don't know, this is all uncertain. ... We've never finished a season with, like, a guaranteed coming back. But at the same time, it's kind of like ... it would be weird to not come back. It would be weird to not complete this."
So either Scobell has learned something since then, or he's just very confident. Either way, the case for season 4 looks strong. Season 3 debuted with a rare perfect 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the show has a track record of getting renewed. Disney just has to actually say it, preferably before Percy says anything else.