Somewhere between Irvine and Hollywood, there's a stretch of California freeway that deserves a co-star credit. Aryan Simhadri jokes that he has spent half his life in Los Angeles and the other half in the car, and all those back-and-forth auditions have delivered him straight to Camp Half-Blood., according to A Book Of Us, interview. "I did grow up in Irvine. I love it here, but since it's so far from LA, we had to miss some stuff anytime I had to go for an audition or a class. While it was tough at times to miss a birthday party or a field trip just to drive up to Los Angeles for a two-minute audition, there’s nothing I’d rather be doing, so it was worth it," he had said. "My parents and I joke that I've spent half my life in LA and the other half in the car. Since I kind of associate LA with work, who I am in LA does feel slightly different from who I am in Irvine unless I'm visiting friends."