Aryan Simhadri plays Grover, the satyr in the Disney+ series
Somewhere between Irvine and Hollywood, there's a stretch of California freeway that deserves a co-star credit. Aryan Simhadri jokes that he has spent half his life in Los Angeles and the other half in the car, and all those back-and-forth auditions have delivered him straight to Camp Half-Blood., according to A Book Of Us, interview. "I did grow up in Irvine. I love it here, but since it's so far from LA, we had to miss some stuff anytime I had to go for an audition or a class. While it was tough at times to miss a birthday party or a field trip just to drive up to Los Angeles for a two-minute audition, there’s nothing I’d rather be doing, so it was worth it," he had said. "My parents and I joke that I've spent half my life in LA and the other half in the car. Since I kind of associate LA with work, who I am in LA does feel slightly different from who I am in Irvine unless I'm visiting friends."
And now, with Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 landing on Disney+ this Friday, 20 November, the young actor behind the beloved, goat-legged Grover Underwood is about to be everywhere again.
Born on 6 May 2006 in Ventura, California, Aryan comes from a Telugu family: his parents moved to the US from Telangana. For the huge Indian and Telugu communities across the UAE, that makes him one of their own, a kid of immigrant parents who grew up devouring fantasy novels and dreaming big. Fittingly, Percy Jackson was only the second book series he ever read.
Aryan has been acting since he was a child, landing his first TV role in 2013, according to Grazia India. Credits followed in Netflix's The Main Event, Disney's Cheaper by the Dozen remake and the off-Broadway Trevor: The Musical. But one early project hits especially close to home: Spin (2021), Disney Channel's first original movie centred on an Indian American family.
Starring alongside Bollywood's Abhay Deol and British comic Meera Syal, Aryan played Rohan, a little brother scheming to get chicken tikka tacos onto the family restaurant's menu. The film celebrated Holi, and Aryan said he hoped Indian viewers would see themselves in it, calling the idea of doing that for his community "an insane thought." On set, the budding magician kept the cast entertained with sleight-of-hand tricks.
In 2022 he was cast as Grover, Percy's anxious, fiercely loyal satyr best friend, and fans quickly crowned his performance a highlight of the show. Aryan says Grover made the biggest impression on him as a young reader because of his kindness, and he tries to live up to that. He also gives generous credit to the show's acting coach for grounding the trio's performances.
Off screen, life has been just as busy. During the Season 1 press tour he was also sitting the SATs and two AP exams, handing in assignments well past deadline thanks to some very understanding teachers.
Season 3 adapts The Titan's Curse, and Aryan has teased that it's the season "where we say goodbye" (to a character, he hastened to add, not the show). His favourite scenes this time are with Thalia, given Grover's lingering guilt over her fate, and he can't wait for audiences to see his friendship with Percy grow up.
Pull up a sofa, UAE. The goat is back.