Sultan Qaboos University says the earthquake struck at 9.38pm local time on Monday
Dubai: A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Gulf of Aden on Monday evening, about 451 kilometres south-west of Salalah, according to the Earthquake Monitoring Center at Sultan Qaboos University.
The tremor was detected at 9.38pm local time on September 28 at a depth of about 10 kilometres.
The monitoring centre’s map placed the epicentre offshore in the Gulf of Aden, well south of Oman’s Dhofar region.
There were no immediate reports of damage, injuries or disruption following the earthquake.