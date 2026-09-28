GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

4.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in Gulf of Aden near Salalah

Sultan Qaboos University says the earthquake struck at 9.38pm local time on Monday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The monitoring centre’s map placed the epicentre offshore in the Gulf of Aden, well south of Oman’s Dhofar region.
The monitoring centre’s map placed the epicentre offshore in the Gulf of Aden, well south of Oman’s Dhofar region.
Supplied

Dubai: A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Gulf of Aden on Monday evening, about 451 kilometres south-west of Salalah, according to the Earthquake Monitoring Center at Sultan Qaboos University.

The tremor was detected at 9.38pm local time on September 28 at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The monitoring centre’s map placed the epicentre offshore in the Gulf of Aden, well south of Oman’s Dhofar region.

There were no immediate reports of damage, injuries or disruption following the earthquake.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The earthquake was recorded at 6.11pm Oman time at a depth of 77 kilometres, according to the meteorological authority, which said the tremor posed no tsunami threat to Oman’s coastline.

Oman rules out tsunami risk after Gulf of Aden quake

1m read
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in Gulf of Aden

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in Gulf of Aden

1m read
All powered paragliding activities have been halted across the Sultanate of Oman until further notice following a tragic accident that claimed two lives in Salalah.

Oman suspends powered paragliding after fatal crash

1m read
An aerial picture shows a touristic spot on the Wadi Darbat lake in the region of Dhofar, near Oman's Salalah city.

Emiratis lead visitor arrivals to Oman in H1 2026

1m read