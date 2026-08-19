All powered paragliding halted nationwide after two killed in crash
Oman has suspended all powered paragliding activities across the country until further notice following a fatal accident in Salalah, according to the Oman Air Sports Committee.
The decision covers all types of powered paragliding and applies to all locations licensed for the activity in the Sultanate, the committee said.
The suspension follows the death of Ahmed Al Kalbani and his sister after they fell in a powered paragliding accident in Salalah, according to local reports.
The committee did not immediately provide further details about the circumstances of the crash or say when powered paragliding activities could resume.
The move is a precautionary measure affecting authorised powered paragliding sites throughout Oman while the activity remains suspended until further notice.
Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring, involves a pilot flying beneath a paraglider wing while using a motor-driven propeller for speed.
Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the Salalah accident or announced the outcome of any investigation.