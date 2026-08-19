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Oman suspends powered paragliding after fatal crash in Salalah

All powered paragliding halted nationwide after two killed in crash

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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All powered paragliding activities have been halted across the Sultanate of Oman until further notice following a tragic accident that claimed two lives in Salalah.
All powered paragliding activities have been halted across the Sultanate of Oman until further notice following a tragic accident that claimed two lives in Salalah.
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Oman has suspended all powered paragliding activities across the country until further notice following a fatal accident in Salalah, according to the Oman Air Sports Committee.

The decision covers all types of powered paragliding and applies to all locations licensed for the activity in the Sultanate, the committee said.

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The suspension follows the death of Ahmed Al Kalbani and his sister after they fell in a powered paragliding accident in Salalah, according to local reports.

The committee did not immediately provide further details about the circumstances of the crash or say when powered paragliding activities could resume.

The move is a precautionary measure affecting authorised powered paragliding sites throughout Oman while the activity remains suspended until further notice.

Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring, involves a pilot flying beneath a paraglider wing while using a motor-driven propeller for speed.

Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the Salalah accident or announced the outcome of any investigation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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