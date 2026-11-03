Police found the victim critically injured during a raid targeting her husband in Tunisia
Tunisia: A 22-year-old mother of three has died after a violent assault allegedly carried out by her husband at their home in Tunisia, with the suspect also reported to have died after being taken into custody.
The woman, identified by local media as Maysam Nouara, was found unconscious with serious injuries inside her home in Jebel Jelloud, a district of the capital, Tunis, during a police operation targeting her husband, who was wanted in connection with other offences.
According to Tunisian media citing security sources, officers discovered the woman lying on the floor with extensive injuries, including stab wounds and bruises. She was rushed to hospital but died from severe bleeding and her injuries despite efforts to save her.
The killing has drawn attention to reports that the woman had suffered repeated domestic violence and had previously sought help.
Family members told local media that Maysam had been subjected to assaults and threats throughout her marriage.
About six weeks before her death, she was reportedly admitted to Charles Nicolle Hospital in Tunis after a particularly serious attack that left her nearly unconscious.
She subsequently filed a complaint against her husband but later withdrew it, according to accounts from relatives, who said she had hoped to preserve her marriage and keep her family together.
The couple had three young children.
Relatives also alleged that the husband had repeatedly threatened Maysam and members of her family. A neighbour described an incident in which he allegedly threatened their infant daughter.
The man had previously been detained over violent offences and had recently been released from prison, Tunisian media reported.
The case took another turn when reports emerged that the husband had died after sustaining serious injuries while in police custody.
Tunisia's Al Chourouk newspaper reported on Monday, citing a relative of the victim, that the suspect was taken to the Bouchoucha detention centre, where he suffered severe injuries after learning of his wife's death.
He was transferred to Charles Nicolle Hospital in critical condition.
Several regional media outlets subsequently reported that he had died, although independent official confirmation of his death and its precise circumstances was not immediately available.
Tunisia's Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly announced on Monday that it had begun coordinating with judicial authorities and other agencies to assess the needs of the victim's children.
The ministry said its intervention would focus on arranging care for the children and providing psychological support.
It also urged the public and social media users to protect the children's privacy by refraining from sharing photographs or personal information that could reveal their identities.
Investigations into the woman's murder remain under way.