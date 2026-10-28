GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Tunisia arrests three young women suspected of drugging, robbing foreign tourists

Suspects aged 18 to 20 allegedly targeted Italian tourists in Hammamet

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Three young women in Tunisia were arrested for allegedly drugging and robbing foreign tourists in Hammamet, targeting Italian nationals. Investigations are ongoing.
Three young women in Tunisia were arrested for allegedly drugging and robbing foreign tourists in Hammamet, targeting Italian nationals. Investigations are ongoing.
X/

Dubai: Three young women have been arrested in Tunisia on suspicion of luring foreign tourists, drugging them and stealing their money and valuables, according to preliminary security investigations.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 20, allegedly targeted foreign nationals, particularly Italian tourists, in the coastal city of Hammamet in Nabeul Governorate.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Investigators said the three women, who were staying at a house in the Korba area of Nabeul, allegedly approached tourists during evening outings before accompanying them to residences in Hammamet.

The women are suspected of secretly adding sedatives to their victims’ coffee or other drinks, leaving them unable to react normally before stealing their belongings.

Authorities arrested the three suspects after consulting the public prosecutor’s office. Investigations are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the case and determine the extent of their alleged involvement.

Investigators are also examining whether other individuals were involved, including a man from northwestern Tunisia suspected of directing and supervising the women’s activities.

Security officials are seeking to establish his possible role and determine whether the incidents were isolated robberies or part of an organised criminal operation involving additional suspects.

Hammamet is a premier bayfront resort town on the south-east coast of the Cap Bon peninsula in Tunisia, located about 65 km south of Tunis. Often called the "St. Tropez of Tunisia," it is famous for its golden sand beaches, jasmine gardens, and lively resort culture.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rob from MAD left TV for Goa and now earns more

Rob from MAD left TV for Goa and now earns more

4m read
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni delivers a press conference. Meloni links veil ban and foreign student limits to integration push

Italy plans face-covering ban, foreign student cap

3m read
“If the air connectivity improves, then there is no more improvement in our tourism sector,” says Kerala Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh, as the state pushes for stronger links with Gulf markets. Pictured above is a scene from Kerala.

Gulf tourists are overtaking Europeans: Kerala Minister

5m read
The young man was detained pending investigations after the transaction came to the attention of the authorities.

Young man spends three weeks in custody over bank card

2m read