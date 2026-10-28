Suspects aged 18 to 20 allegedly targeted Italian tourists in Hammamet
Dubai: Three young women have been arrested in Tunisia on suspicion of luring foreign tourists, drugging them and stealing their money and valuables, according to preliminary security investigations.
The suspects, aged between 18 and 20, allegedly targeted foreign nationals, particularly Italian tourists, in the coastal city of Hammamet in Nabeul Governorate.
Investigators said the three women, who were staying at a house in the Korba area of Nabeul, allegedly approached tourists during evening outings before accompanying them to residences in Hammamet.
The women are suspected of secretly adding sedatives to their victims’ coffee or other drinks, leaving them unable to react normally before stealing their belongings.
Authorities arrested the three suspects after consulting the public prosecutor’s office. Investigations are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the case and determine the extent of their alleged involvement.
Investigators are also examining whether other individuals were involved, including a man from northwestern Tunisia suspected of directing and supervising the women’s activities.
Security officials are seeking to establish his possible role and determine whether the incidents were isolated robberies or part of an organised criminal operation involving additional suspects.
Hammamet is a premier bayfront resort town on the south-east coast of the Cap Bon peninsula in Tunisia, located about 65 km south of Tunis. Often called the "St. Tropez of Tunisia," it is famous for its golden sand beaches, jasmine gardens, and lively resort culture.