Court orders father to pay Dh227,500 annually plus Dh31,000 in one-off payments.
Ras Al Khaimah: A Ras Al Khaimah court has granted a 43-year-old mother a second divorce from her 55-year-old husband, awarded her custody of their 10 children and ordered him to pay Dh227,500 a year in child maintenance and living expenses, plus Dh31,000 in one-off payments.
The ruling brings the father's initial financial obligation to Dh258,500. His annual payments will cover the children's accommodation, utility bills, school fees, transport, domestic help, Eid clothing and other essential needs.
The court also granted the mother educational guardianship, giving her authority to oversee the children's schooling, including enrollment and transfers. The father was further ordered to hand over their passports, Emirates IDs, birth certificates and health insurance cards.
The couple have 10 children - five boys and five girls - aged 13, 12, 11, nine, eight, six, five, three, two and one. The mother also cared for her husband's five children from his previous marriage, aged 31, 29, 27, 25 and 18, who lived with the family.
Court records show that the woman left her job as a teacher to devote herself to raising the children and managing the household, which included up to 15 children over the years.
The court case followed the breakdown of a 12-year marriage that had previously ended in divorce before the couple briefly reconciled.
The wife initially approached the Personal Status Court, citing years of mistreatment and hardship. She told the court that her husband had repeatedly promised to divorce her but failed to follow through, leaving her convinced that their marriage could no longer continue.
The court granted her an irrevocable divorce on February 16, 2026. The ruling was upheld on appeal on April 7 and became final on May 14.
The couple reunited the following day after the husband promised to change his behaviour and treat her better.
However, the reconciliation lasted only two months. On July 15, the wife returned to court seeking a second judicial divorce, alleging that her husband had reverted to his previous behaviour and that the problems behind their first separation had persisted.
In her second case, the woman described years of emotional and psychological hardship, accusing her husband of repeated verbal abuse, humiliation and physical aggression, including pushing her in front of their children.
She also alleged that he restricted her movements and prevented her from visiting her family. She told the court that after her brother died in June 2026, her husband prevented her from visiting her grieving mother or staying with her family.
Financial neglect was another central part of her case. The woman alleged that while she was working as a teacher, her husband took control of her earnings without her consent. After she left her job to raise the children, she said he stopped providing her with a personal allowance.
She claimed that he failed to meet the family's financial needs despite his substantial monthly income. She also accused him of failing to honour the financial commitments in their new marriage contract, including payment of the agreed Dh5,000 dowry.
The woman further alleged that her husband mistreated their young son and refused to pay for her medical treatment and medication after she developed health complications following the birth of their 10th child.
She also told the court that she had been denied necessary medical treatment because it could affect her ability to have more children.
The wife said the accumulated physical, psychological and financial pressure had made it impossible for her to continue the marriage.
The husband contested the divorce, telling the court that he wanted to preserve the marriage for the sake of their children. He disputed some of the evidence submitted by his wife and filed a counterclaim seeking custody of all 10 children.
The woman, represented by lawyer Hanan Salem Al Shimili, submitted WhatsApp conversations, medical records and financial documents in support of her case.
Her lawyer filed an amended claim seeking judicial divorce, custody of the children, educational guardianship and financial support, arguing that the marriage had become impossible to sustain.
After examining the evidence, the court granted the second judicial divorce despite the husband's objection.
As part of the divorce proceedings, the wife waived her personal financial entitlements, including her deferred dowry and certain post-divorce payments. However, the court clarified that this waiver did not affect the children's independent legal rights to maintenance, care and financial support.
The custody committee confirmed that the mother met the legal requirements for custody, and the court rejected the father’s custody claim. It also granted her educational guardianship, allowing her to handle school enrollment, transfers and dealings with education authorities.
The father must hand over the children’s passports, Emirates IDs, birth certificates and health insurance cards, and pay legal costs and attorney fees.