Sharjah: A Sharjah court has rejected a father’s appeal against an order allowing the mother of his two children to travel abroad with them, after the children returned safely to the UAE, fulfilling the purpose of the travel guarantee.

He also sought to retain the children’s passports and Emirates IDs until the conditions were verified, along with details of their travel plan, accommodation and return arrangements. He further asked the court to clarify the supervisory role of the relevant social services authority.

The father said he did not object to the travel but sought stronger safeguards. He asked the court to place copies of the children’s foreign passports on file, verify their travel documents and examine the guarantor’s identity, residence, financial solvency and legal capacity.

As the mother had completed the trip and returned with the children within the authorised period, the court found that the purpose of the guarantee had been fulfilled.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.