GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah court rejects father’s appeal against child travel order

Mother’s safe return with children left no practical purpose for further objections

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah court dismisses father’s appeal over children’s overseas travel
Sharjah court dismisses father’s appeal over children’s overseas travel
Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

Sharjah: A Sharjah court has rejected a father’s appeal against an order allowing the mother of his two children to travel abroad with them, after the children returned safely to the UAE, fulfilling the purpose of the travel guarantee.

The Sharjah Federal First Instance Court upheld the travel order and ordered the father to pay court fees and expenses.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Father sought additional safeguards

The case followed an order allowing the custodial mother to travel abroad with the two children, subject to a legally approved guarantor to ensure their return.

The father said he did not object to the travel but sought stronger safeguards. He asked the court to place copies of the children’s foreign passports on file, verify their travel documents and examine the guarantor’s identity, residence, financial solvency and legal capacity.

He also sought to retain the children’s passports and Emirates IDs until the conditions were verified, along with details of their travel plan, accommodation and return arrangements. He further asked the court to clarify the supervisory role of the relevant social services authority.

Defence: Guarantee had served its purpose

The defence, led by lawyer and legal adviser Abdullah Bin Hatem, said the mother had completed the authorised trip and returned to the UAE with both children.

It said the purpose of the guarantee had been fulfilled, with the children’s passports returned to the father and the guarantor’s passport returned to the guarantor.

Court upholds travel order

The court found the grievance had been filed within the legal deadline and was therefore admissible.

Under Article 116(2) of the Personal Status Law, a custodial parent may be allowed to travel with a child for a limited period subject to a suitable guarantee ensuring the child’s return.

The court said the guarantee is intended to prevent children from being retained abroad and protect the other parent’s rights to supervision and follow-up.

As the mother had completed the trip and returned with the children within the authorised period, the court found that the purpose of the guarantee had been fulfilled.

It therefore held that the father’s requests for additional safeguards and further verification of the guarantor were no longer necessary.

The court rejected the grievance on its merits and upheld the original travel permission, ordering the father to pay the court fees and expenses.

The ruling reaffirmed that such guarantees are intended to secure children’s safe return, while making clear that objections over a completed trip carry little practical weight once the children have returned safely to the UAE.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
SharjahUAE Personal Status LawUAE lawsSharjah Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A mother and her three children were killed in Giza flat fire as the injured father survived, while prosecutors opened an investigation to probe the cause of deadly Egypt blaze in Al Haram district.

Mother, three children killed in Giza flat fire

2m read
The Criminal Court had ordered the seven-year sentence with labour and immediate enforcement.

Kuwait influencer gets 7 years for inciting immorality

1m read
The husband told the court that his wife and members of her family practised sorcery, alleging that the practices had affected both their marriage and their children.

Man files for divorce over alleged jinn and witchcraft

2m read
President Donald Trump listens before signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Washington, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick watches. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Judge blocks Trump's bid to curb birthright citizenship

3m read