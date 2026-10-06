The Ajman Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the Public Prosecution's challenge and confirmed the original acquittal after finding that the son had intervened only to disarm his father during a violent family dispute. The court concluded that the evidence failed to establish the legal elements required for a criminal conviction and that the father's injuries were sustained during the struggle to remove the wooden stick from his person.

A decisive turning point came when investigators reviewed CCTV footage from inside the residence. Police analysis showed the father entering a room carrying a wooden stick and repeatedly striking his son on the hand and arm. The footage then showed the son approaching, taking the stick from his father and breaking it into two pieces. No part of the recording showed the son launching an offensive attack.

Witnesses, including family members, told the court that the father picked up a wooden stick and began attacking his children. While the father claimed that his son had insulted and assaulted him, the testimony of several family members painted a different picture, identifying the father as the attacker.

According to court records, the incident took place at a family home in Ajman in August 2025. A dispute erupted after one of the children asked the father to withdraw an earlier criminal complaint against the son. The father refused, and the argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

After reviewing the evidence afresh, including the surveillance footage, the new appellate panel concluded that the son's actions amounted to an effort to stop a threat rather than commit an assault. The court stressed that criminal convictions must be based on certainty and that any doubt must be interpreted in favour of the accused. It ruled that the alleged conduct either had not been proven or did not constitute a punishable offence, making acquittal mandatory.

The son then challenged the conviction before the Federal Supreme Court, which quashed the appellate ruling after finding shortcomings in the way the facts, evidence and legal elements of the offence had been assessed. The case was sent back to a newly constituted appellate panel for reconsideration.

The legal battle passed through several stages. A court of first instance initially acquitted the son while convicting the father in absentia and sentencing him to six months in prison and a Dh10,000 fine. Following an appeal by prosecutors, a higher court overturned the acquittal and sentenced the son to one month in prison and a Dh5,000 fine.

The defence, led by lawyer and legal adviser Abdullah Bin Hatem, argued that the son had neither assaulted his father nor acted with criminal intent. Rather, he intervened to protect family members and stop the violence. The defence cited testimony from the mother, brother, sister and aunt, alongside 1 minute and 26 seconds of CCTV footage, which the court ultimately found to be compelling evidence.

The father later submitted a medical report documenting scratches, bruising, a hand injury and other minor injuries that required three days of treatment. However, the court found that these injuries were most likely sustained during the struggle to disarm him and prevent the attack from continuing.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.