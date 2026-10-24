Father recalls son's final moments after the airport blaze left him struggling to breathe
Dubai: A Saudi father has paid tribute to his son, who died after helping fight a fire at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam following an attack on the facility. He hailed his son as a martyr who gave his life trying to protect passengers.
Sultan bin Ali Al Mastour Al Qahtani was on duty at the airport on Wednesday, October 21, when a projectile struck the facility, sparking a fire near an aircraft carrying passengers, according to his father, Ali Al Qahtani.
Fearing that the flames could spread to the aircraft, Sultan and his colleagues rushed to the scene and began tackling the blaze with handheld fire extinguishers.
During the operation, Sultan inhaled smoke and subsequently experienced breathing difficulties and chest pain. He was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.
Speaking to Saudi media, his father recalled how his son had responded immediately to the emergency, putting the safety of passengers ahead of his own.
Sultan had been working near Gates 19 and 20 when the explosion occurred. He and his colleagues moved towards the fire, concerned that it might reach the nearby aircraft.
After returning to his office, Sultan complained of chest pain. His colleagues urged him to seek medical attention, and he was taken to hospital, where his condition deteriorated.
The attack, which was reported by Saudi media as a Houthi strike, also caused damage to the airport. Saudi aviation authorities reported the death of another person and injuries to eight others in the incident. They later confirmed the death of a Saudi citizen.
Beyond his actions at the airport, Sultan was remembered by his family as a devoted husband, father and son who maintained close ties with his relatives.
His mother and siblings visited him regularly, particularly on Fridays, reflecting the close relationship he shared with his family.
He leaves behind a wife and six children, two boys and four girls, all of whom are still at school. His eldest son is in the second year of intermediate school, while his younger son attends primary school.
Despite the loss, his father expressed pride in Sultan's actions and his willingness to put himself at risk to protect others.