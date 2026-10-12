Al Barqawi, 33, had visited his family in Amman just a week before the deadly attack
Dubai: Thousands of Jordanians gathered in Amman on Monday to mourn Mahmoud Hassan Al Barqawi, a 33-year-old father of two who was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, where he had been working to build a better future for his family.
Al Barqawi was laid to rest at Sahab Cemetery in the Jordanian capital, with a large crowd of mourners and officials attending his funeral.
Al Barqawi had moved to Saudi Arabia nearly two years ago and worked at a café near the airport, hoping to improve his family's financial circumstances and provide a better future for his two children.
His father recalled that Al Barqawi had returned to Amman just a week before his death, spending long hours with his family and making a point of visiting friends and acquaintances.
According to his father, Al Barqawi had been making progress in his job and remained optimistic about the future.
The family first learned of his death from one of his friends in Riyadh before receiving official confirmation from Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Al Barqawi had been inside the airport when the attack occurred.
His father said he would now take responsibility for raising and caring for his two grandchildren, pledging to look after them for the rest of his life.
Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Al Barqawi's death on Sunday and said four other Jordanians had been injured in the attack.
Two of the injured have since been discharged from hospital, while two Jordanian women remain under medical care. The ministry said it was continuing to monitor their conditions in coordination with Saudi authorities.
Jordan condemned the attack and reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia in protecting its security, stability and the safety of its citizens and territory.
The ministry also coordinated the repatriation of Al Barqawi's body to Jordan, allowing his family to lay him to rest.