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Three children killed, sister injured in bedroom fire in Saudi Arabia's Medina

Electrical short circuit sparks deadly blaze while parents were away at medical clinic

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Three children tragically died and their sister was injured in a bedroom fire in Medina, Saudi Arabia, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit. The tragedy occurred at 9pm on Sunday in Medina's Al Matar neighbourhood while the four siblings were asleep and their parents had gone to a medical clinic.
Three children tragically died and their sister was injured in a bedroom fire in Medina, Saudi Arabia, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit. The tragedy occurred at 9pm on Sunday in Medina's Al Matar neighbourhood while the four siblings were asleep and their parents had gone to a medical clinic.
Okaz

Dubai: Three children have died and their 14-year-old sister was injured after a fire broke out in their bedroom in Saudi Arabia's Medina, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit.

The tragedy occurred at around 9pm on Sunday in the Al Matar neighbourhood while the four siblings were asleep and their parents had gone to a medical clinic, Saudi newspaper Okaz reported.

The victims were identified as Abdulaziz, aged two, Ziyad, 11, and Deem, five. Their elder sister, Dana, 14, survived the blaze and remains in hospital.

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Ahmed Hamad Al Azizi, the victims' uncle, said that neighbours noticed smoke rising from the family's apartment and immediately alerted Civil Defence, which dispatched emergency teams to the scene.

"Abdulaziz and Ziyad were rushed to Medina Children's Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival. Funeral prayers were held for the two boys before they were buried at Al Baqi cemetery," Al Azizi said.

Dana and Deem were taken to the National Guard Hospital, where Deem later died. Funeral prayers for the five-year-old girl were held at the Prophet's Mosque after Asr prayers, followed by her burial at Al Baqi cemetery.

Dana remains hospitalised, receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the fire.

Speaking about the tragedy, Al Azizi expressed the family's grief over the loss of three children. "We praise God for His decree and destiny, and we can only say: Indeed, we belong to God, and to Him we shall return," he said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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