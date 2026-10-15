Electrical short circuit sparks deadly blaze while parents were away at medical clinic
Dubai: Three children have died and their 14-year-old sister was injured after a fire broke out in their bedroom in Saudi Arabia's Medina, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit.
The tragedy occurred at around 9pm on Sunday in the Al Matar neighbourhood while the four siblings were asleep and their parents had gone to a medical clinic, Saudi newspaper Okaz reported.
The victims were identified as Abdulaziz, aged two, Ziyad, 11, and Deem, five. Their elder sister, Dana, 14, survived the blaze and remains in hospital.
Ahmed Hamad Al Azizi, the victims' uncle, said that neighbours noticed smoke rising from the family's apartment and immediately alerted Civil Defence, which dispatched emergency teams to the scene.
"Abdulaziz and Ziyad were rushed to Medina Children's Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival. Funeral prayers were held for the two boys before they were buried at Al Baqi cemetery," Al Azizi said.
Dana and Deem were taken to the National Guard Hospital, where Deem later died. Funeral prayers for the five-year-old girl were held at the Prophet's Mosque after Asr prayers, followed by her burial at Al Baqi cemetery.
Dana remains hospitalised, receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the fire.
Speaking about the tragedy, Al Azizi expressed the family's grief over the loss of three children. "We praise God for His decree and destiny, and we can only say: Indeed, we belong to God, and to Him we shall return," he said.