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Pregnant Sudanese mother, four children killed in Riyadh apartment fire

Outpouring of grief after Sudanese mother, four children perish in Saudi capital

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The woman, who was in the ninth month of pregnancy, and her two sons and two daughters died from suffocation after the blaze swept through the family's residence in the Saudi capital.
The woman, who was in the ninth month of pregnancy, and her two sons and two daughters died from suffocation after the blaze swept through the family's residence in the Saudi capital.
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A Sudanese woman and her four children died after a fire broke out in their apartment in the Dar Al Baida neighbourhood of Riyadh, local media and community sources said.

The woman, who was in the ninth month of pregnancy, and her two sons and two daughters died from suffocation after the blaze swept through the family's residence in the Saudi capital.

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The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Sudanese community in Saudi Arabia, with messages of condolence and tributes flooding social media platforms following news of the deaths.

The incident has renewed concerns over fire safety in residential buildings and prompted an outpouring of sympathy for the victims' relatives and the wider Sudanese expatriate community.

Dar Al Baida, one of Riyadh's older residential areas, is located within the Al Aziziyah district in the southern part of the city.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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