Pregnant Sudanese mother, four children killed in Riyadh apartment fire

Outpouring of grief after Sudanese mother, four children perish in Saudi capital
A Sudanese woman and her four children died after a fire broke out in their apartment in the Dar Al Baida neighbourhood of Riyadh, local media and community sources said.
The woman, who was in the ninth month of pregnancy, and her two sons and two daughters died from suffocation after the blaze swept through the family's residence in the Saudi capital.
The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Sudanese community in Saudi Arabia, with messages of condolence and tributes flooding social media platforms following news of the deaths.
The incident has renewed concerns over fire safety in residential buildings and prompted an outpouring of sympathy for the victims' relatives and the wider Sudanese expatriate community.
Dar Al Baida, one of Riyadh's older residential areas, is located within the Al Aziziyah district in the southern part of the city.