Family of eight killed in car-truck collision in Saudi Arabia

The impact left no survivors; relatives and the community are mourning the sudden loss
Dubai: A Saudi father and his seven children were killed in a horrific accident in Al Shanan governorate in the Hail Region on Tuesday, after their vehicle collided with a truck, local media reported.
The impact left no survivors, claiming the lives of the father, Sattam Faihan Al Katfa, and his sons and daughters.
The tragedy has drawn an outpouring of grief across the kingdom, with relatives and community members mourning the sudden loss of an entire family.
Assaf Al Lahhab, a cousin of the deceased, wrote on X: “With deep sorrow, we received the tragic news of the death of my cousin, Sattam bin Faihan bin Mushrif Al Katfa, and his seven children in a devastating traffic accident. They have all returned to their Lord. We ask Almighty God to envelop them in His mercy and forgiveness and to grant them eternal rest in His vast paradise.”
Adding to the poignancy of the loss, Sattam Al Katfa himself had posted a message on X not long before his death: “My first and last will, when I die, is: do not deprive me of your prayers. Forgive me, all of you, for this world has become frightening. Pardon me, for death does not ask permission from anyone.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox